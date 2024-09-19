5 Books You Won’t Be Able To Keep Your Hands Off Of

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

In my younger years, I was never someone who enjoyed reading. Everything changed when I was in fifth grade and joined a book club. My interest in reading took off from there and I never looked back. Now, as I am in my early twenties, my love and application for reading has only grown. If you ever find yourself looking for some book suggestions, here are my personal top five books!

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon If you are ever looking for a series that incorporates both factual history and fantasy, then you’re in the right place! Here’s a quick summary to catch your attention. In 1945, just after WWII, Claire Randall is in Scotland on her honeymoon with her husband Frank Randall, but it takes an unexpected turn. She finds herself in Scotland in the year 1743 and unhopeful that she will find her way back to her husband. Faced with adventure, survival, and love, she has many choices to make. Will she go back to her time period or stay in the one she found herself transported to? Personally, I watched a few seasons of the Outlander series before I started to read the book and felt that it helped me to understand the book somewhat better at times. For history and romance lovers – this is your book! The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash The Notebook is one of the most famous romance films/books of the century. Something about an unapproved relationship makes for an amazing novel. I also happened to watch the movie before I read this book, but still didn’t feel as if it took anything away from the book. After finishing this book, I found my standard for finding love much higher. I also found myself hoping that one day I would find myself so in love with someone that time and distance are irrelevant. Unfiltered by Lily Collins In all honesty, before I walked into Barnes & Nobles and found this book on the shelf I had no idea that it existed. I am so thankful that I decided to pick it up off the shelf and purchase it. Author and actress, Lily Collins, is such a down to earth woman who shares the struggles she has encountered throughout her entire life. Reading this memoir provided comfort to the idea that not everything in your life goes according to plan and that is okay. It might even be for the better. Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky If you’re looking for a book that will bring your emotions out, it’s this one. While reading Chbosky’s novel, I found myself laughing at times, but also crying during others. In a whirlwind of emotions, the book takes you through the challenges of growing up and the reality of life. No matter what you deal with in your life, there will always be someone there rooting you on and hoping for your success. Photo by Markus Spiske from Unsplash The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien The Hobbit is truly one of the most beautiful novels I have read. Although it’s a bit confusing at times, Tolkien does an amazing job painting a vivid image of the characters and scenery. Tolkien transports you into such a world of fantasy and adventure that you forget you are even reading. If this book sparks your interest, Lord of The Rings follows the events of The Hobbit with even more adventure.

Reading is one of the most calming, emotional, and heart wrenching activities that a person can endure. It is an amazing way to escape reality and also provides you with life lessons to take to heart. For me, reading allowed me to cherish the time I had to myself as well as let my mind travel to different places.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!