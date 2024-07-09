Zola Ganzorigt: Inside The World Of Celebrity Nails

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Have you ever wondered who does your favorite celebrity’s manicure? Do they go to a salon? Does someone come to their home? Meet Zola Ganzorigt, a nail artist based in the Los Angeles area. Signed with the Wall Group, she works with many of your favorite celebrities. But which celebs, you may ask? They are certainly all your faves, with manicures featured in all different types of magazines, advertisements, red carpets, performances, and award shows.

Let’s check out all the different nail looks she’s done, from various nail shapes, colors, designs, and patterns.

VANESSA HUDGENS

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens frequently gets her nails done by Zola. In this photo, Vanessa attends the 2023 Oscars Awards wearing a monochromatic black-and-white look. She paired her vintage Chanel dress with a black-and-white swirled French tip divided down the middle. Besides the Oscars, Vanessa and Zola have collaborated for various occasions, including the 2024 Oscars, her wedding, a photoshoot with KnowBeauty, and the front cover of a magazine, Nylon’s It Girl issue.

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt, an American actress known for her roles in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and the Barbie movie, had her manicure done by Zola for the movie premiere. Zola did a light pale pink shimmer nail look in addition to the pearly bow on top. Greenblatt also had her nails done by Zola in other award shows, including the SAG, Critics’ Choice, and Golden Globes.

MADELINE CLINE

Outer Banks star Madeline Cline paired her classy yellow dress for the 2023 VMA’s with a neutral almond French tip. In addition, Madeline attended the Critics’ Choice Awards, opting for a nude manicure. She also rocked a purplish grey almond nail featured in Remix magazine. On top of that, she was on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she wore a chromatic silver manicure.

KENDALL Jenner

Kendall Jenner has collaborated with Zola for Vanity Fair, the Academy Gala, an ad for Gucci alongside Bad Bunny, and a Jimmy Choo commercial. When she wants a manicure just for herself, Zola is her go-to. Kendall opts for many neutral looks, including French tips, nude shades, and light pinks, with a nail shape that’s not too long. Aside from the classy neutral nails, Kendall also likes experimenting with her nails. On her vacation to Hawaii, she sported a colorful nail look, which included red, black, and pale yellow.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Baby, Kylie Skin, Kylie Fragrance. The owner of it all gets her manicures done by Zola for Kylie Cosmetics shoots and makeup marketing ads. Then, for the release of her Gloss Drip, Jenner posed with an ice pop featuring the new lippie release, with a pale baby pink square-shaped nail. She has also previously been Kylie’s client for vacation nails, blush nails, and a bright cherry red for the summer.

Hailey BIEBER

Glazed donut nails and glowy skin; the founder of Rhode Skincare, Hailey Bieber, has been featured on Zola’s Instagram many times for Rhode campaigns and video shoots. From the Tiffany and Co. photoshoot to the sweet and fruity marketing ad for the Passionfruit Peptide Lip Treatment, Zola’s nail techniques have been featured numerous times on Hailey’s hands.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

Euphoria and Anything But You star Sydney Sweeney has been featured on nails by Zola’s Instagram. These features include appearances for Vanity Fair, People’s Choice, the Madame Web premiere, Variety, Vogue Mexico, Modern Luxury, Tory Burch, Glamour Magazine, Vogue Hong Kong, The Ellen Show, the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, the 2023 Met Gala, and the Euphoria season 2 premiere.

SABRINA CARPENTER

It seems that Sabrina has worked with Zola for a while, since the early days of her career. In 2022, Sabrina went on the Jimmy Fallon Show, wearing a sparkly blue nail by Zola and another nail trend: a swirly almond French tip, including all shades of dark and light blue. She has also done previous work for Sabrina on her music videos for the songs “Skin,” “Fast Times,” and “Feather,” including her 2024 Coachella performance.

ADELE

The Rolling In The Deep singer also gets her nails manicured by Zola. While on tour, she opts for a classic French manicure or black almond tips. Aside from performances, the nails have been featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, with Adele wearing a neutral nude nail shade.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, a British actress who stars in Stranger Things and owns Florence by Mills, shot a campaign with Essentia Water while wearing a pinky-neutral acrylic manicure by Zola.

Jennifer Coolidge

Bend and Snap! Especially if you just got your nails freshly manicured. From The White Lotus to A Cinderella Story and Legally Blonde, Zola got to work with the iconic actress. Jennifer Coolidge was featured in Interview Magazine, and she paired her 14k-carat gold nail look popping out of her black gloves.

While I can’t speak for everyone, I find nailsbyzola pretty cool. Working with so many celebrities and creating different nail looks is truly a form of art that requires a lot of talent. I’m excited to see what celebrities she works with in the future!