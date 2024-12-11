The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Curious as to what activity is meant for you this Christmas season? Scroll down below to find your zodiac sign and a few ideas of what to do over break. Enjoy!

Capricorn: Making their Christmas List

The luxurious sign of Capricorn might not be writing it all down in a notebook or making a Christmas Google slideshow, but they sure do have a mental list of what they would love this holiday season. Don’t be surprised if you get five different links sent to you at the last minute, including a few presents that might be a little over budget. Regardless, there is no need to worry if you spend a little extra for this sign because their generosity will always come back to you. Hardworking Capricorns are never worried about splurging for their friends or that special person on fun occasions, or any chance they get.

Aquarius: Going Snowboarding

This adventurous sign will love a new and exciting activity this cold season. From getting to the mountain, suiting up in warm gear, and feeling the thrill of snowboarding down, this activity is perfect for an Aquarius. Cozying up by the fire next after a long afternoon of seeing the beautiful, white mountains while working out is the best way to spend a Christmas day over winter break. Make sure to go up north and explore a new area so your Aquarius friends can reconnect with nature, which they always love doing. Maybe you’ll even learn more about the outdoors once they teach you. This open-minded and social sign is always down for a good time.

Pisces: Decorating cookies

This creative and cozy sign is getting into the Christmas mood by decorating some delicious cookies with family and friends. Expect the best color combinations and little drawings on these cookies because Pisces loves to decorate for the aesthetics of any occasion. Pisces will make sure to leave these cookies out on a fancy plate for Santa, bringing the element of magic into Christmas. Pisces brings out a child-like wonder in just about anyone, so expect a fun and playful Christmas Eve.

Aries: Snowball Fight

This energetic and competitive sign is always ready for a fun game. This winter break, you’ll find them in the snow, making perfect snowballs to launch at the enemies. Be prepared to lose against the sign of Aries but have a blast as they round up everyone in the park to join in on the fun. Expect to build a snowman after and participate in a gingerbread house-making contest. The possible activities are endless when it comes to spending time with Aries this season

Taurus: Eating the cookies left out for Santa

The foodie sign of Taurus will most likely be lounging on the couch binge-watching a few Netflix holiday specials, but on the most important eve, Taurus might just snag a few cookies from the plate you left out. Although they most likely attempted to help bake, their efforts succeeded more in the eating aspect. Make sure to keep in touch with Taurus over the break in case you need a food critic’s rating or just someone who’s down to try all the holiday treats with you. Tauruses are also always ready for holiday movie night, preferably with some hot chocolate they can indulge in.

Gemini: Making Christmas Cards

The sign of Gemini is sure to make Christmas cards for all their friends and family this season. With their creativity and passion, you’ll receive some of the most adorable holiday cards with your gifts from Gemini. Maybe you’ll even be invited to help them out with buying supplies and crafting as a fun evening activity. This sign loves expressing how they feel and are natural communicators, so your card will come with a thoughtful handwritten note. Geminis work best with words of affirmation and will gladly express that with others.

Cancer: Drinking eggnog and Christmas teas

The warm and comforting sign of Cancer is sure to bring you some joy this holiday season when you are treated to some warm eggnog or holiday cookie tea in bed before the start of a long day filled with winter activities. Both of these beverages will most likely be homemade with love and prepared for the entire family. The sign of Cancer is known for tapping into its emotional side when it comes to gift-giving and acts of service. In fact, the leftover eggnog may get canned and served to friends at the “ugly Christmas sweater” party they choose to throw!

Leo: Going Sledding

The adventurous sign of Leo will bring all the optimistic energy for this winter activity. This social sign will make sure to round up their closest friends and pick the snowiest hill to begin their Christmas fun. Leos are known for their contagious laughter and joy that brings people together and allows everyone to enjoy something a little bit more thrilling during this cozy season. Don’t worry if you scream too hard or fall off the sleigh, because the charismatic sign of Leo will be sure to help you up and guide you on your next slide down!

Virgo: Creating the Secret Santa plan

The meticulous and perfectionist sign of Virgo will be in charge of organizing any Christmas activities this holiday season, especially Secret Santa. However, there might also be some planning behind the “white elephant” game and an itinerary for Christmas Eve. Virgo will make sure to have the budget ready for Secret Santa, some pre-planned gift ideas, and all the names written in a jar for friends to choose from. Virgo will make sure to never let you down when it comes to a well-planned activity.

Libra: Going Ice Skating

The romantic and charming sign of Libra is sure to hold hands with you while ice skating on the rink. You’ll be safe with them as this balanced sign is sure to teach you all the tricks to keep you upright as you skate around. Make sure to give them your jacket afterward, Libras only accept princess treatment after any cutesy holiday activity. You’ll leave the rink feeling so fulfilled after a fun date with this sign, and their athletic nature is always so enticing.

Scorpio: Kissing under the mistletoe

The passionate and sensual sign of Scorpio is getting extra romantic this season. With their captivating and mysterious energy, they are sure to bring someone to the Christmas Eve party. This sign will keep you on your toes this season and waiting for their next move — but it’ll most likely be under this little green sprig. Scorpios are sure to bring a little bit of drama and fun to the parties over winter break, so make sure to stick around.

Sagittarius: Building the cozy fire

The crafty and curious sign of Sagittarius would love to venture out into the woods and forage some firewood for the next few cold months with many snowfalls ahead. The best way to have this fire would be in a nice cozy cabin after a long day of skiing and adventure. This sign loves the great outdoors and exploring. Sagittarius will be happy to be “hands-on” with this wilderness experiment and light a fire for the whole cabin to enjoy and tell Christmas stories around.

Enjoy this holiday season and winter break with what resonates most with your astrology sign! Find out what works best for your body and brain on the darker days. Make sure to soak up this month of rest and relaxation to power through the second semester.