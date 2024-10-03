Your Next Coffee Order: My Top 5 UConn Cafe Picks!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there: you’re next in line at the Beanery, have no idea what you want to order, and the person in front of you just finished their transaction. Do you want a latte or a matcha? Is it hot or iced? What kind of milk? As a seasoned 4-year barista, hopefully my favs can become yours, and you won’t find yourself in a tough decision like that again.

1. Raspberry Mocha Latte

Starting off strong with what might be my all-time favorite: a raspberry mocha. Think chocolate-covered raspberry perfection, mixed with espresso and milk of choice. If I ever find myself in a situation where I don’t know what I want, this is always a safe choice for me. Personally, as an alternate milk girl, oat milk pairs perfectly with this, but I’ve had customers swear by every kind of milk combination. Iced in the spring and summer, hot in the winter and fall; it’s like a cup of happiness.

2. Snickers Iced Latte

A UC Cafe special! Available at any of the five locations, the specialty lattes include the following: Snickers, Caramella, Mounds, or Nutella. My personal favorite is the Snickers. Writing an article about this latte in particular has me craving a midnight coffee, I might have to make a Bookworms run. Back to the latte though; caramel, chocolate, and espresso, what could be better than that? Special bonus: it comes with whipped cream! It’s available hot or iced and has been a specialty drink on campus for years.

3. Iced Strawberry Matcha

Maybe you’re not into the whole espresso vibe, and that’s totally okay! Once I’ve had my morning coffee, the rest of the day is up for grabs. If I’m feeling the need for a caffeine kick, but not necessarily a latte, I tend to lean towards an iced strawberry matcha. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great with no flavor added, but the strawberry syrup gives it that extra something that makes it part of my top 5.

4. Blueberry Iced tea with lemonade

My last two recommendations have nothing to do with coffee, but are equally loved by me when I’m craving a fruity drink! First up: a blueberry iced tea with lemonade. This one is a little tricky to order as it’s not a menu item, but repeat after me: “May I please have a blueberry iced tea, and can I add lemonade?” This drink is super light and always a good pick-me-up after an exam or difficult class. You deserve that sweet treat, so give this a try!

5. Spritzers

Last, but certainly not least, are the infamous UC Cafe spritzers. Available in more flavors than you can imagine (my personal favorite is strawberry), a spritzer is a refreshing combination of seltzer, lemonade, and a flavor shot of your choice. There should be a sign at the register of each cafe with the flavor options, but if you’re curious, ask your barista for their recommendation!

In the hope that my favorites can become yours, I’m crossing my fingers that this inspired your creative side! Our college experience is too short not to study with a fun drink, get a pick-me-up, or stop and order just because. Hopefully you can take these ideas, make them your own, and try something new!