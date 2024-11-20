You Are Going To Regret Not Putting These On Your Christmas List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Christmas is right around the corner and my notes app is full as a stocking with potential goodies I am currently obsessed with. I have compiled a list of my personal wishes, as well as other items someone might want. Although it may still be pre-Thanksgiving, holiday shopping would be nothing without Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on our side. Whether you are looking to splurge or save, one of these items could spark a new bullet on your list for yourself or someone you know! I love getting inspiration from other people’s Christmas lists and am excited to share some of my ideas.

Quilt makeup bag

If you wear makeup, you are well-aware of how quickly a makeup bag becomes stained with product. One may suggest washing it but I say it’s always good to have more than one! For sleepovers, weekend trips, or just for show, a quilt makeup bag is a useful and adorable gift. If you decide you do not want to risk dirtying the bag you could also use it for other items such as body care or hair products. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Nude (@moon.nude)

Tank air tank top

If you are on the clothing-obsessed side of social media as I am, you might have heard of the iconic tank air tank top. The extremely comfy and flattering tank is quite pricey but reasonable for what you are getting. The studio tanks are $75, however; rest assured the quality is unlike any other shirt I own. Some compare the material to the Lululemon Define Jacket (aka the bbl jacket). Although I do not own either, I have tried both and I think this comparison stands true. The tank air tank top made it on my Christmas list because I tried it on when visiting a friend and came to the conclusion that it was the nicest tank top I have ever put on. My friend said it was her go-to, she wears it to go out in the day and at night. Unlike other brands, the logo is not plastered anywhere making the top versatile for any setting. As someone who never spends more than $20 on a tank top, I would say this one is definitely worth the hype. I am asking for the studio tank for Christmas, but would be prepared to spend my own money if it was not gifted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tank Air 𑁍 แทงค์แอร์ (@tankair)

Sonny angel and/or smiski

Attention all trinket girlies! If you love little tchotchkes please believe me when I tell you to get a Sonny Angel or a Smiski. For those of you who do not know, these are brands of different small figures. Both Smiskis and Sonny Angels come in series, meaning that there is a different themed figure based on the box you buy. A big part of these characters is that they come in blind boxes. The thrill of unboxing is borderline addicting and will without fail make me full of excitement each time. By having each box be a part of a series, it allows consumers to have an idea of which figure they will get but won’t know for sure until the package is opened. These boxes can be bought on the brand website, Urban Outfitters, Newbury Comics, stationery stores, etc. I would recommend searching online in your specific location to know for certain. Sonny Angels in particular can be overpriced in stores so make sure if you buy one, that it is between 10-18 dollars. Smiskis should be around the same price as well. What is the point of these little guys you may be wondering, they are simply cute and something to add as a decoration to your space. Smiskis do silly little poses such as yoga or pushing motions so you can stand them next to books on a shelf. Sonny Angel is the name of a fictitious 2-year-old cherub designed to be a tiny companion for working women in their mid-20s dealing with the stresses of adulthood. He was created by Toru Soeya, a Japanese toy designer who lent his nickname “Sonny” to the character. Some may find it weird that the angels are in fact naked, however, some of them wear clothes such as the flower series, cat series, etc. Additionally, you can cloth them yourself with doy clothes if you so choose. I have multiple Sonny Angels and one Smiski and I would not be complaining if I had a few more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonny Angel USA OFFICIAL (@sonnyangel.usa)

Candle warm + candles

Who doesn’t appreciate a good candle? I love feeling warm and cozy during the cold months and a candle is a necessary touch. This gift honestly is hard to do wrong as long as the candle smells good. Some stores where I bought from include T.J. Maxx, Anthropologie, and Bath and Body Works to name a few. I added a candle warmer because they are so pretty and multipurpose as a lamp. My roommates have them and they are a decor piece on top of the usability aspect of producing heat. What is nice about a candle warmer is that it evenly melts a candle, plus you do not have to worry about the flame. I have never seen a candle warmer when shopping in person, but I have seen ones on Amazon I think are stunning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUZU • Home Goods & Decor (@shopluzu)

Purse

Over the past year, I have become a purse girl. I do not know how I functioned stuffing my keys, cards, and phone in my pockets. Purses are also a great way to elevate your outfit and keep your belongings handy when you’re out. The Brooklyn Bag by Coach is a great size and shape bag. Coach falls under the category of affordable luxury, this bag stands to be around three hundred dollars. If you are looking for a more affordable option you can opt for a cheaper purse option on Amazon or a regular store. One of my go-to purses right now is from Zara and it matches everything I wear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easy Order By K.M (@easyorderbykm)

Jewelry

The maximalism phase is back in and I am loving it. Although earrings, necklaces, belts, etc can also be a good thrift find, getting high-quality jewelry is sometimes better bought new. In the past, I stuck to cheaper jewelry as trends ebbed in and out of style. However, in the past few months, I have bought sterling silver (gold) and I am happy to say the color is still intact and not green as my previous jewelry has been. Sterling silver is also not as expensive as you may think. Real gold and silver are also a good Christmas gift but are more of an investment. I have been loving the look of chunky gold jewelry lately. I typically get jewelry from small businesses through fairs. When scrolling on social media I have seen an endless amount of cute jewelry, one of the brands I want to buy from is en route. Their pieces are waterproof and do not tarnish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by En Route Jewelry (@enroutejewelry_)

Digital Camera

As a college girl, cute pictures are a must. I love the effect that digital cameras give to a picture. The vintage and slight hazy blur makes everything look better. A lot of people have digital cameras from family or people they know. I on the other hand do not and wish I had one during undergrad. After having roommates that are avid digital camera users I wished I had a digital camera during my study abroad experience. Photography could also be a potential hobby if you enjoy capturing the moment. In the past, I had Polaroid cameras and I liked the look of those and the excitement when my pictures were finally developed. However, some pros of a digital camera compared to a Polaroid are that you can get your pictures the same day when you upload the camera to your computer. Another pro is that not every picture is printed, this way you can vet out the bad ones before printing or posting them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Retro Camera Shop (@retrocamerashop)

JellyCats

These stuffed animals are soft and adorable! If you haven’t heard about JellyCats, I hate to say that you are missing out. JellyCats come in every animal you could possibly think of. There are also festive stuffed animals for Christmas, these fluffy friends are decked out in Santa hats and scarves. They are a bit pricey for a stuffed animal but the quality is worth it! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jellycat (@jellycat)

skincare

There is not only one but multiple skincare items I am dying to get my hands on. I am not sure if skincare products are a placebo or not, but I feel like skincare products work. It’s important to not go overboard with too many serums and creams, this can harm your skin. However, it is recommended by dermatologists to use SPF every day, cleansing and moisturizing are also important skincare steps. Paula’s Choice Sunscreen is a sunscreen and moisturizer that is extremely lightweight and airy. I have used the tester-sized one and would love to own a bigger bottle. Paula’s Choice Sunscreen comes in different versions with varying ingredients made for all skincare types. For moisturizer, I typically use CeraVe or Cetaphil. I recently tried Origins Clear Improvement moisturizer and it made my face feel refreshed and dewey so it will be making my list. The last skincare product I currently have that I find useful is pimple patches. Hero Cosmetics has them in small or larger packs and they can be a miracle worker for those stubborn white-headed pimples. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula's Choice Skincare (@paulaschoice)

