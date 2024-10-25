Why We Can’t Stop Watching The ‘SNL’ “Bridesmaid Speech” Skit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Just beginning its 50th season, the New York treasure Saturday Night Live has always been around to provide a good laugh to viewers all over the country. From comedians Tina Fey and Pete Davidson to iconic actors Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, SNL has presented us with an impressive array of talent throughout the years. However, the Oct. 12 episode was unlike any other — with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Stevie Nicks, they produced the most-watched show since 2021. The highlight of the night? The “Bridesmaid Speech,” starring some of SNL’s best with lyrics sure to get stuck in your head. Let’s take a look at what set this skit up for anticipated success.

That’s that SNL espresso…

The skit starts off with the best man speech at the wedding of Kelsey and Matthew, then quickly moves into the bridesmaid remarks. The four women, one of which played by Ariana Grande, decide to turn their speech into a catchy song, centered around telling the story of their bachelorette trip in Charleston, SC. In honor of Kelsey’s favorite drink, an espresso martini, they perform their song to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s breakthrough hit, Espresso. Considering Carpenter’s tour being in full swing along with the overall mainstream nature of the song, the producers knew what they were doing. As a major fan of Sabrina, SNL’s choice to base the skit around Espresso not only helped to catch my attention but the attention of millions watching both during and after the initial premiere.

But we can’t forget about the host!

As any regular SNL enjoyer would admit, the host they invite each Saturday is often the leading factor that brings in viewers and keeps the show relevant. For Season 50 Ep. 3, that host was singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande. With Grande’s spike in relevance from her new movie Wicked to her feature on Charli XCX’s Sympathy is a Knife, her participation in the Oct. 12 show was the right move. The combination of Ariana’s off-key singing, hilarious lyrics, and an amusing story about Kelsey’s pre-wedding affair resulted in SNL’s most popular TikTok to date with a whopping 95M views. Not only did SNL’s account gain traction but so did Ariana Grande’s due to her newly revealed voice versatility and ability to seamlessly fit into any crowd. The episode was not only effective in the way that it brought in a new generation of SNL fans but simultaneously helped Grande promote her upcoming project.

The internet’s newest HEARTTHROB, Domingo

Not only did Ariana Grande profit from her role in the skit but Marcello Hernandez did as well. The 27-year-old actor and comedian has embodied dozens of hilarious roles during his time at SNL, but it’s safe to say this few-second segment placed at the end of the bridesmaid skit has quickly made its way to the top of the list. Practically appearing out of thin air, Domingo “came to explain” what went on between him and Kelsey that weekend in Charleston. While he first played it off as though they were just friends, that innocent demeanor quickly turned into confession, eventually admitting that he and Kelsey indeed hooked up. After Matthew’s undeniably angry response, Kelsey is shown dancing yet again with Domingo, hoping that now she and Matthew can remain friends following the speech that no one saw coming. Marcello excelled in this role with luscious brown hair, an alluring persona, and comedic lyrics sure to both fabricate a laugh and get stuck in your head.

My overall thoughts

As someone who has grown up watching Saturday Night Live and has a growing appreciation for the show, I’m a firm believer in always having something to turn to when you just need a good laugh. Whether they’re mocking a somewhat serious topic or acting out a just-because spoof, there’s value to be found in tuning in each Saturday night. I hope that the “Bridesmaid Speech” brings in a new generation of viewers to enjoy the weekly episodes. With the immense influence of social media, just about anything can be picked up and given an influx of recognition. With all said, I have faith that this newly viral skit will be a pivotal turning point for the show and its future beyond the 50th season.

Watch SNL Live on NBC and Peacock on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST.