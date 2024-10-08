What The Girlies Wore For Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Tour (CT Edition) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In huge Connecticut news, Sabrina Carpenter graced the XL Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2 performing her Short n’ Sweet tour. In her own words, it was the loudest crowd on the tour so far. But a huge topic of discussion on the tour was the outfits! As Sabrina’s outfits on the tour are channeling glitter, sparkles, hearts, and kisses, her audience is trying to compete! What outfit trends are people following, and what does Sabrina think of it?

The tour has blown up online as Sabrina’s concert outfits are channeling Polly Pocket and coquette vibes. Fans have decided to go the creative route and create their own costumes to wear. Similar to the popularity of the Era’s Tour, half the fun is creating a custom outfit.

Kisses

As the album cover demonstrates, kisses are an important symbol for Short n’ Sweet. Many fans wanted to keep the theme going and put lipstick kisses all over their bodies, shirts, and face. This was a great touch to add to simpler outfits like jeans and dressy tops.

Many girls recreated the iconic Dolce & Gabbana White Rhinestone ‘Kiss’ Tank Top that Sabrina debuted at the Capital Summertime Ball in London this past summer.

Bows and lace

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

When I say bows were the moment, I am not exaggerating. They were added as accessories to everything! Bow clips were popular for a finishing touch on hairstyles, purses, or dresses. Lace bows were even more popular. Lace is a key material for the Sweet n’ Short tour. Like the outfits Sabrina wore during the concert, fans wore lace dresses and shirts in pastel colors.

Lingerie

As her opener outfit suggests, Sabrina Carpenter is a huge fan of lingerie! The first outfit revealed in the concert is a Victoria’s Secret lingerie set with 150,000 crystals. As a tribute, some fans worked to copy her signature body suits with heart carvings. There were perfect duplicates and lingerie cover-ups like the one Sabrina uses during the show.

Merch

Original photo by Naiiya Patel

Within minutes of walking into the venue, there was a huge line for merchandise. Although the merchandise is available online, many fans were more than willing to immediately buy her zip-ups, shirts, and sweaters. Almost every other person I saw in my section was wearing the merch they bought right away. It created a new genre of comfy outfits in the tour, as skirts were now accompanied by oversized t-shirts and jeans with zip-ups.

Sabrina’s reaction

In a huge compliment, Sabrina took the time in between songs to thank fans for their creative outfits. “The merch has been so creative. […] And all the sparkles, there’s lots of kisses, there’s lots of detail, a lot of personalized ‘Jesus was a Carpenter’ merch, not my merch, your merch is so great though. I really, really love it. And your makeup, and your nails, and everything’s just so thought through. I can’t tell you what that does to me.”

Based on that, it is clear that fans have been exceeding expectations and it has not gone unnoticed. If you are interested in the outfit trends, I recommend following along on TikTok.