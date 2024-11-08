The Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show: Have They Changed Or Is It Just A Rebrand?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been a staple on the fashion calendar for years, blending luxurious lingerie collections with high-profile musical performances and a distinct flair for the extravagant. Six years since its last show, the 2024 edition of the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in New York City, with the entire fashion world buzzing in anticipation of what the brand had in store. Once a highly anticipated event, the show has faced its fair share of controversy in recent years, leaving many to question what direction it would take moving forward.

Over the years the public has shared its views on Victoria’s Secret’s lack of inclusivity and pointed out its shortfalls in body diversity and the brand’s narrow definition of what beauty is leading the company to stop its fashion shows and re-evaluate the direction towards which it was heading. In the past six years, VS has been trying to rebrand into a label that is not only inclusive but also one that values women from different backgrounds and walks of life. They did so by shifting the ideology of how we as consumers view the brand, moving away from marketing strategies that emphasized the male gaze and instead embracing a more inclusive and empowering narrative that focuses on diversity, body positivity, and inclusivity. They used this shift to redefine the brand’s identity, making it one with more progressive ideas around beauty standards. They even started marketing their lingerie lines with a more diverse group of models, one example of this being their “Love Cloud” collection released in 2022, whose main tenets included promoting diversity and inclusivity through their models and sizes.

Despite these efforts, the public’s opinions are that of the fact that these marketing strategies seem too forced and are not authentic, that this response is only to raise their sales and are not genuinely there to help the public. The 2024 edition of their fashion show was pivotal in testing their revitalization efforts. One of the most anticipated moments for viewers was discovering the musical guests who would be performing. Fans were thrilled as Lisa from BLACKPINK and Tyla both delivered incredible sets, but the biggest excitement came from the return of Cher, who took the stage to perform her iconic songs, leaving the audience stunned.

Along with these performances, the viewers couldn’t wait to see the models and were very happy to see Gigi Hadid open the show with her stunning outfit and wings. Following her came various models such as Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Grace Elizabeth. A special moment of this night was when supermodels such as Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, and Adriana Lima returned to the stage in gorgeous outfits. Models such as Alex Consani, Mika Schneider, Paloma Elsesser, Vittoria Ceretti, and Barbara Sprouse, to name a few, were also walking the runway. The show even ended with the stunning Bella Hadid wearing a show-stopping piece to close the show.

Some of the notable changes in the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show included a more diverse group of models. Nearly 15% of the models were over 40, and the runway featured more models of color, curvy angels, and even transgender models. Many models embraced their natural curls, freckles, and scars, marking a significant departure from the show’s early days in the ’90s. However, public reactions were mixed. While some appreciated the brand’s efforts to shift its perspective on lingerie and broaden its target audience, others felt that, despite the increased diversity and inclusivity compared to past shows, the changes were still somewhat superficial. Critics pointed out that the inclusion of only a few mid-size models, rather than true plus-size angels, seemed like the bare minimum for body positivity. Additionally, the set design was simpler than usual, lacking the usual glamour, which felt inconsistent with the show’s message of inclusivity. Some also felt the brand hadn’t done enough to fully highlight models with curlier hair or models of color, leaving them underrepresented in key moments.

All in all, Victoria’s Secret has definitely changed the outlook for its brand since it started but still has a lot to do when it comes to being more inclusive and genuine at the same time. Their future after their show really depends on what they do with their future lines as well as the marketing strategies they employ to promote their brand.