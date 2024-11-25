Top 5 Must-Adds To Every College Girl’s Christmas List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you’re anything like me you’re probably starting to stress at the idea of everyone starting to ask you what you want for Christmas this year. But don’t worry, I’m here to help you get your list started. My biggest problem is that I feel like I’m always wanting a million things but as soon as Christmas comes along and someone asks for a physical list, I draw a blank.

To help myself brainstorm what I really want to ask for, I follow one simple rule; a Christmas present should simply be something you wouldn’t buy for yourself. To me, this means that a wish list should really be just that, things you wish you had. Whether this be higher quality versions of your everyday necessities or small luxuries you never can afford, this philosophy should give you a good place to start when thinking about what you should ask for. The following list is a combination of items from my current Christmas wish list and gifts I’ve received in the past that I recommend.

Summer Fridays Lip butter balm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summer Fridays (@summerfridays) The pink sugar lip butter balm from Summer Fridays was at the top of my list last Christmas and after getting it, it will once again be at the top this year. I am always obsessed with trying every TikTok viral lip balm but none have been able to live up to this one for me. I have tried multiple at this point and every scent is amazing, each with its own perfect tint of color and shine that have made them an everyday staple for me. These are certainly a bit pricey for a lip balm, but the amount and quality of product you receive make them well worth it. If you have been debating trying these but were turned off by the price, they are the perfect addition to your Christmas wish list. Sweat sets Going into winter, a cute, good quality, sweat set is a necessity for every college girl. These are a great gift because they are perfect for those days where you don’t want to get out of bed, but still want to get to class looking half decent. Sweat sets make the ideal, low-effort outfit that still has you looking cute and put together around campus. These are also great because they range from affordable to expensive depending on where you get them from, so there is a lot of flexibility. Also, if matching sets aren’t quite your style, now is still a great time to ask for new hoodies and sweatpants to add to your collection. Some of my favorite basics are from H&M, Hollister, White Fox, Garage, and Nike; and in my opinion, you can never have too many. Dorm decor With Christmas break following the fall semester, you have now had enough time in your dorm or apartment to know what is working in your space and what isn’t. This makes Christmas the perfect opportunity to upgrade your living space and get your room ready for the spring semester. This was the bulk of my Christmas list last year, as I was a freshman who had just experienced dorm living for the first time, but I think it still applies to every college student. Last year I got a light-up makeup mirror, a better-quality bathrobe, new wall decor, and better blankets and pillows. Especially in the dorms, anything you can get to make your room more comfortable and personalized will make you feel more at home and confident going into a new semester. For this category I also recommend Jellycats, picture frames, essential oil diffusers, silk pillowcases, and anything else you feel is missing from your space. gift sets View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora (@sephora) The holiday season means it’s the season of gift sets at every store, which are an easy addition to any wish list. Whether it be makeup, fragrances, or skincare, gift sets are already carefully curated for you and give you the chance to try a multitude of products before committing to full sizes at a much higher price. They are another example of very flexible gifts that can widely range in price depending on where you want them from. Ulta is known for its more affordable brands while Sephora utilizes more luxury brands, which is reflected in the price. Personally, I like the idea of the “favorites” gift sets from both stores because they give you the best variety of new stuff to try and include both mini and full sizes of the most popular products from multiple trending brands. Tech & accessories This is a big category, especially for college students, who use a ton of technology on a daily basis to study and complete their coursework. This doesn’t mean that you need to ask for a super expensive new laptop, phone, or tablet, because that is obviously not a realistic ask for most people. However, small things like a new phone case, phone wallet, or laptop case can really help refresh the tech you already have and help motivate you through your studies. For my list this year, I am asking for a good quality pair of headphones, because I have found that my AirPods are just way too uncomfortable for long study sessions in the library. I also recommend a good MagSafe phone case and a magnetic phone wallet because I have found them to be the most convenient solution for carrying my ID and cards around campus.

I hope this has given you the inspiration you need to get your Christmas list going since it’s already coming up faster than you think. At the end of the day, your list is just a list and you never know what you’re actually going to get. I like to see it more as a fun opportunity to evaluate the different areas of your life and think about what you could get to make it better. With Christmas coming shortly before the new year, any small improvements to your life can really help give you a good mindset and prepare you to take on the new year as best you can.