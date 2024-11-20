This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, it’s hard for me not to talk about a holiday staple that I think is a tradition for so many: The Nutcracker. There’s something about this ballet that feels like the ultimate hallmark of the holiday season — almost as if the world starts to shift into something more magical once The Nutcracker tickets go on sale. For me, it’s more than just a show; it’s a sentimental journey back to one of the traditions I hold most dear. So get ready for a sentimental story about what The Nutcracker means to me.

One of my earliest memories is taking the bus with my dad from his home in New Jersey to New York City to see The Nutcracker. My parents were divorced, and I mostly lived with my mom, but I visited my dad a lot. Growing up, he didn’t have much; for a long period, he didn’t even have a car (hence our public transit adventures), but he always found ways to make our time together special. He went above and beyond to show me new experiences, from taking me to shows to finding unique places to explore in the city.

Usually, we’d go to a matinee performance of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center, and after the show, we’d go ice skating at The Standard Hotel by the High Line. It was our tradition for his birthday every year on Dec. 16, blending the magic of the ballet with a touch of holiday fun. I can still remember the excitement of stepping off the bus, the winter air filled with the smell of hot cocoa and roasted chestnuts, the crowds bundled in scarves and the city lights glowing. My dad didn’t realize it at the time, but that first Nutcracker ballet would spark a lifelong love of dance and a tradition I would cherish every holiday season.

At 21, I’ve attended more than 10 productions of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center, performed in Fisher’s Ballet’s Nutcracker in Manchester, Connecticut, and seen versions of The Nutcracker across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. Performing in The Nutcracker gave me a whole new level of insight. I’m already someone who pays close attention to detail — I notice if a dancer is even slightly out of sync, even if they’ve gracefully covered it up. It’s almost a blessing and a curse to know a production so well that I can spot even the smallest detours or errors.

While being on stage is exhilarating, it’s also very different from sitting in the audience. I dreamed of being a part of The Nutcracker as a child and performing helped me gain an appreciation for the hard work and intricacy that goes into each production. Watching now, I savor each subtle variation in choreography or interpretation. I’ve come to appreciate how every dancer, cast, and director brings their own touch to the timeless ballet.

Certain scenes from The Nutcracker hold a special place in my heart. Each one has its own charm, and I often find myself anticipating these magical moments every time I watch the ballet.

1. The Christmas Tree Scene

This scene is pure enchantment. As the tree begins to grow, expanding to seemingly impossible heights, it’s like watching a child’s imagination come to life. There’s something almost hypnotic about seeing this gigantic tree rise on stage, filling the theater with a sense of wonder. As a kid, I remember gasping when I first saw it, and even now, that thrill hasn’t faded. It’s the moment the audience is fully transported into the dreamlike world of The Nutcracker.

2. The Snow Scene

This scene is one of the most beautiful parts of the ballet. Watching the dancers move as snowflakes, swirling in perfect harmony, is mesmerizing. The stage fills with falling snow, and it’s as if you’ve been transported into a serene winter wonderland. The Snow Queen leads her dancers with such grace, and the way the dancers move together, dressed in white, feels like a ballet of snowflakes coming to life. The music here is hauntingly beautiful, and it’s a moment where the combination of choreography, music, and set design creates a breathtaking scene that stays with you long after the show ends.

3. The Tropak Dance (also known as the Candy Canes)

Having performed in the Tropak scene, I feel that this dance holds a special place in my heart. The vibrant, energetic choreography captures the spirit of folk dance, with quick, powerful movements that add an exciting contrast to the elegance of other scenes. Being a part of Tropak gave me a unique perspective on the athleticism and joy that this piece brings to the stage. It’s a thrilling moment for both the dancers and the audience, and I love seeing it as much as I love performing it.

4. The Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier Pas de Deux

This duet is the ballet’s pinnacle of elegance and grace. The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier move together so seamlessly, and there’s a romance and strength in their dance that captivates the audience. As a child, I dreamed of being the Sugar Plum Fairy, and watching her now, I’m reminded of the beauty and precision that ballet embodies. It’s a scene that seems to float on air, with each lift and pirouette performed to perfection.

This year will be a bittersweet one. It’s been a year since my dad passed, and this Dec. 19, after my finals, I’ll be going back to Lincoln Center to see The Nutcracker again. This time, it will be in honor of him and in celebration of the special tradition we shared. Even though he’s not here, I feel his presence in each performance and every trip to the ballet. Continuing this tradition is my way of keeping his memory alive and finding joy in something we shared.

The magic of The Nutcracker isn’t just in the performance; it’s in the memories it holds and the love that surrounds it. This ballet has become a way for me to reconnect with those memories, relive the magic, and honor a bond that transcends time. For anyone else who treasures The Nutcracker or has a holiday tradition they hold close, I hope this season brings a bit of that same wonder and connection.