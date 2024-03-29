The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first idea for this article was to discuss the online frenzy about Princess Kate’s disappearance from public and royal duties since late December 2023. The internet’s discourse about Kate Middleton festered until it was extremely popular as it transitioned to international news and became the subject of jokes and conspiracies. However, more light was given to this situation after radio silence for months. Kate Middleton announced Friday, March 22, 2024, that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. This taped video from Kate released by Kensington Palace is very rare. The information changes the trajectory of this piece to respect the Princess of Wales’ recovery and health.

the origin

People online started sharing their thoughts on reasons behind the disappearance of Princess Kate after it was revealed that she had “planned abdominal surgery” in January. People also found the wording very vague and interesting which prompted people to theorize. People first shared that she was probably getting plastic surgery, then turned it into divorcing Prince William, to a cheating scandal, and to her replacement. The fire was fueled even more after an image of Kate and her children was shared on Mother’s Day in England. Multiple news agencies issued “kill notices” after it was found tampered. An apology was issued and it was claimed to be a photo editing experiment. This brought forth wild conspiracies.

wild conspiracies

A body double was a common theory online after internet trolls believed the farm video of Prince William and Princess Kate to be fake. People were seen commenting on Kate’s appearance and demonstrated how it was not her but the lookalike. Then, other verified X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok users elevated this discourse by reporting without any evidence that she died. Lastly, a cheating scandal was reintroduced to the discussions. There have been whispers of Prince William cheating on Kate over the last few years. This drama over Kate’s disappearance brought it up again. The alleged mistress is Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury. It is reported she is close to the royal family and is allegedly driving a wedge between the couple prompting her “absence” from royal life.

in sum

Kate Middleton sharing this health update symbolizes more than just her fight against internet trolls and gossip. It represents a growing trend online to believe in rumor and speculation and simultaneously find humor and jokes. Sometimes this internet rumor mill is harmless and even funny, but it can get out of hand. Especially as a female public figure, people online are very cruel and dangerous more than they would be toward a male. There are two components to remember: media literacy is more important now than ever and we must let public figures share news on their own time.