This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As it gets warmer out, it’s time to spend more hours outside. Now, I’m sure most people are familiar with the term “Hot Girl Walk.” If not, it’s a fancy way of saying walking outside. But to us girls, it can be so much more. It can be a time to reflect, a time to boost confidence or a time to just enjoy the outdoors. I will be covering all that makes a Hot Girl Walk what we know it to be.

Meet The Creator

The Hot Girl Walk was created by a girl on TikTok named Mia. If you want to see where it all started her username is @exactlyliketheothergirls and she is known as the founder of the Hot Girl Walk. She introduced the Hot Girl Walk or HGW on Jan. 23, 2021. It started as a way for people to lose weight and grew to be so much more. It became more of a lifestyle. No longer following these guidelines and becoming a way for people to feel better about themselves inside and out.

Playlists

When I go for a walk, even just to class, I rely on my playlist. It sets the tone for what’s to come. Some people prefer what is going to make them feel like they’re in their villain era, and I personally prefer upbeat songs that make the world look brighter. My favorite songs to walk to include: “Forever & Always” by Taylor Swift, “Dreams – 2004 Remaster” by Fleetwood Mac, and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. A good playlist can make the experience all that more enjoyable. If you don’t enjoy music, you can also try a podcast or audiobook.

Example Playlist from Spotify

build confidence

This walk shouldn’t be to make changes to yourself, it should be to uplift yourself. The idea behind the HGW was to think about your goals, hopes, and dreams. This is time dedicated to making you feel happy about your life and to look forward to what’s to come. Put on that matching set you’ve been dying to wear. Feel confident and comfortable while on your HGW.

reward yourself

While everyone loves the idea of a HGW, the idea can still be daunting. Give yourself an incentive to go out there and take the time to spend it on making yourself feel good. A great tip is to walk to a location of your choice and back. This could include walking to your favorite coffee shop and rewarding yourself with a drink. Or even rewarding yourself with something you may deem “unhealthy.” Find something that is going to make you want to put in the work and make you feel good for completing your task.

Remember, there is no real right or wrong way to enjoy a HGW. There is only your way of making it your own experience and making yourself feel good doing it.