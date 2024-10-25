Something For Everyone: My Top 5 Nantucket Eats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

While Nantucket may be known for its cobblestone streets, stunning beaches, and picturesque lighthouses, it is also home to some incredible dining spots that every foodie needs to try. From fancy seafood delicacies to laid-back comfort food, there is something on Nantucket for everyone. I’ve narrowed it down to my top five favorite places that you absolutely have to try out the next time you’re on the island.

bar Yoshi

Would you believe me if I said I wasn’t a big sushi fan until I ate at Bar Yoshi? This Japanese fusion spot offers everything from sushi to small plates, all located on the waterfront. All of their sushi is great but go for the Ichiban roll, which is fresh and full of flavor. Not a sushi person (yet)? Go for the steamed pork dumplings and piggy rice. Bar Yoshi offers the perfect combination of great food and beautiful views, and it might just change your perspective on sushi!

Galley Beach

If you’re looking for a special occasion spot, or just want to treat yourself to a sunset dinner, Galley Beach is a go-to. Located right on the beach, the views here are breathtaking, and the gourmet cuisine is incredible. Known for its fresh seafood and farm-to-table dishes, Galley Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a luxurious meal. Go for the grilled prime beef sirloin that melts in your mouth, or the flavorful shrimp Mozambique. Whether you’re dining inside or on the patio, you’ll experience a perfect blend of fine dining and a relaxed coastal ambiance, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

The Brotherhood of Thieves

Craving a more laid-back pub atmosphere? The Brotherhood of Thieves is perfect for you. Known for its cozy, rustic charm and large menu, this spot is perfect for someone who wants to take in the historic vibe and have some of the best comfort food on the island. Go for their Brotherhood burger or their Grilled Chicken Caprese sandwich. They also have some of the best desserts on the island, so be sure to save some room for their cookie skillet. Whether you’re with friends or family, it’s a place where great food meets great company, leaving you wanting to come back for more.

The rose and crown

If you need a casual place to go right when you get off the ferry, then the Rose and Crown is where to go. This bar and restaurant is a go-to for its laid-back atmosphere, making it the perfect place to grab a meal with friends. The menu has a little something for everyone, ranging from classic pub favorites to fresh seafood dishes. Be sure to try their famous shrimp tacos or the lobster roll. If you’re in the mood for some fun, stay for their live music or karaoke nights!

B-ack yard bbq

If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to have some good barbeque and maybe watch a football game or two, B-ACK Yard BBQ is the place to go. This laid-back spot is known for its Southern-inspired BBQ, serving up smoked meats and classic comfort sides. You can’t go wrong with anything off the smoker but I’d go for their tender pulled pork with a side of mac and cheese. B-ACK Yard BBQ is perfect for a casual, satisfying meal after a day of exploring the island.

While Nantucket may be small, the dining scene is huge. No matter what brings you to the island, be sure to treat yourself to the flavors that make Nantucket a food lover’s paradise. Happy dining!