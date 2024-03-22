Sol De Janeiro Has Been Teasing Us With Their Newest Sunscreen Line, So Get Excited For Summer 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Summer 2024 is going to be a good one, so pack your bags and head to the beach to catch some rays because Sol De Janeiro is releasing a brand new sunscreen line infused with their Rio Radiance scent that smells just like paradise. It will have a gorgeous hot pink and bright yellow ombre packaging that is perfect for the summer. We’re already off to get a great spring so far, thanks to their new release of the 59 scent, which contains notes of Sugared Violet, Vanilla Orchid, and Sandalwood, alongside their brand new body butter. The new release is going to be out of this world, and this summer we are getting more. Here is what the new sunscreen line will have in store if you are a fan favorite of their brand, just like me.

A RIO RADIANCE BODY SPRAY

The Rio Radiance body spray will contain 50 percent SPF. This sunscreen spray for your body will be easy to use if you don’t like the feeling of lathering on a lotion all over your body. It is easy, quick to use, and will smell great when you’re sipping a Piña Colada by the pool. This body spray is in infused with coconut water for a cooling sensation on the skin, along with Vitamin C and Niacinamide. The body spray will retail for $36.00.

A body oil

Personally, I love body oils when tanning or sitting on the beach. I have always used the Hawaiian Tropic one or the Banana Boat body oil to tan my skin, but I have gotten tired of using the same ones after a while so, this new release is going to be new and exciting to try out. The body oil will be sold for $38.00. Not only does it smell just like the perfume scent, but it will also hydrate your skin while protecting it with the 50 percent SPF it contains, leaving you feeling glowy and smelling just like a summer getaway. The body oil will contain golden mica, which are small flakes that are used to create shimmer and glow within the product you are using on your skin. It will also contain patauá oil from Brazil that will help protect your skin from the sun.

A body lotion

If you are not a fan of the body spray, a body lotion will also be available to purchase. This body lotion is set forth to be lightweight, giving you smooth, soft skin while having 50 percent SPF. This body lotion also contains healthy ingredients for the skin such as niacinamide and Cupuacu butter, which are all scientifically proven to be good for the skin, providing you with smooth, soft, and glowing skin that is hydrated while protecting it from the sun. The body lotion will retail for $40.00.

Don’t forget about the lips!

You can top your sunscreen collection with Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian Kiss lip balm. Lots of people tend to forget about lip care while lying in the sun, but it is just as important! So, don’t forget that Sol De Janeiro already has one for you. The Brazilian Kiss lip balm is hydrating for chapped lips, especially when you are lying in the sun. This will leave your lips soft, and hydrated while having a touch of sweetness on the lips because of the infused scent of Cheriosa 87, which has notes of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia nut, and white chocolate. Brazilian Kiss contains Cupuacu butter, acai oil, and coconut oil. The lip balm retails for $18.00.

Sol De Janeiro has us all in a chokehold. It is one of the most popular brands on the market right now and it is here to stay for a reason. Because of their sweet-scented beauty products and skincare formulas already released, there is no doubt that this one is going to be a hot seller for the summer. I am looking forward to this new release and can’t wait for more to come from the brand.

You can shop Sol De Janeiro’s new sunscreen collection at soldejanerio.com, or sephora.com. It will be exclusively sold early on the Sephora app online to beauty insiders on March 26, 2024, and will be officially available on March 27, 2024, at Sephora and Sephora at Kohl’s.