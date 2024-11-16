The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey, besties! Fall fashion season has been here for a hot minute, and you know what that means: time to break out the leather, layers, and oversized everything. There’s just something about fall that makes dressing up feel like an Olympic sport and I’m absolutely here for the competition. Today, I’m channeling my inner fashion critic to play a little game of ‘Smash or Pass’ with a few top trends of the season. Yes, I’ll be brutally honest, especially with footwear. Let’s get into it!

Color Trends to Watch OUT FOR: Smash or Pass?

Setting the tone for your fall wardrobe is all about the right colors. This season’s palette is chef’s kiss perfection, but not all shades are created equal. Let’s break it down:

Downtown Brown: Smash! Rich, warm, and versatile. It’s giving cozy coffee shop vibes, and I’m here for it.

Smash! Rich, warm, and versatile. It’s giving cozy coffee shop vibes, and I’m here for it. Vanilla Ice: Smash. Soft, neutral, and pairs well with literally anything. A winter white moment in the fall? Yes, please.

Smash. Soft, neutral, and pairs well with literally anything. A winter white moment in the fall? Yes, please. Black Forest (deep green): Smash. Mysterious, moody, and perfect for adding depth to your outfits.

Smash. Mysterious, moody, and perfect for adding depth to your outfits. Tomato Cream: Pass. Not for me personally but this is for my bold besties who aren’t afraid to stand out. Statement-making in the best way.

Pass. Not for me personally but this is for my bold besties who aren’t afraid to stand out. Statement-making in the best way. Burgundy Red: HUGE smash! You literally cannot go wrong with burgundy. This deep, wine-toned shade is the embodiment of autumnal elegance. It’s sophisticated, and romantic, and makes any outfit pop without trying too hard. From dresses to boots, incorporating burgundy into your wardrobe adds that rich, luxurious feel that’s perfect for fall.

HUGE smash! You literally cannot go wrong with burgundy. This deep, wine-toned shade is the embodiment of autumnal elegance. It’s sophisticated, and romantic, and makes any outfit pop without trying too hard. From dresses to boots, incorporating burgundy into your wardrobe adds that rich, luxurious feel that’s perfect for fall. Navy Blue: Smash! Classic, dependable, and an underrated alternative to black.

Now that we’ve got the color story down, let’s get to the main event: the trends themselves.

Big Bags

Verdict: Uh, Smash!

Oversized bags are the true MVPs of fall. Sure, mini bags are cute, but big bags? They’re the moment. From Anthropologie’s Bottega Veneta-inspired bags to the viral Coach tote Bella Hadid rocked, these bags scream, ‘I’m prepared for anything’. Want to carry your current read, a laptop, your skincare, snacks, and a whole emergency kit? Big bags have your back. It truly is practicality and fashion in one so I’m absolutely smashing this trend.

Off-Shoulder Sweaters

Verdict: Obviously Smash!

Sweaters are fall staples, but the off-shoulder style adds a little extra spice. It’s giving delicate, yet sophisticated. Whether you grab one from H&M or splurge on a Ralph Lauren piece, this sweater silhouette is effortlessly chic and perfect for those crisp, golden-hour strolls in the city. 10/10, highly recommend.

Trench Coats

Verdict: SMASH AF.

A trench coat is like the fairy godmother of outerwear. Whether it’s Burberry or a more budget-friendly option from Banana Republic, it adds that instant put-together vibe. It’s very Sex and the City-coded, and it is the easiest way to level up any look. Rain or shine, a trench coat has got your back literally and fashionably.

Knee-High Boots

Verdict: Smash (but brace yourself).

They look stunning and scream fall, but let’s be real. Comfort is questionable after a few hours. Despite that, I can’t help but smash this trend. Pair them with a mini skirt and you’re basically a walking Pinterest-inspired icon. Worth the potential blisters? I’d say yes. Sometimes, you’ve got to say ‘Beauty is pain’ and move on.

Pointy Heels

Verdict: Pass.

I wanted to love them, I really did. They look so classy in pictures, but if you have wide feet like me, pointy heels are just torture in disguise. They’re cute from afar but not worth the pain. A huge style win for the narrow-footed, but a no-go for the rest of us.

Working Woman Heels

Verdict: Smash!

These aren’t your average pointy heels. Think Sandy Liang and Vivaia. They’re corporate-core, but make it less high maintenance. The neutral tones, practical shapes, and timeless elegance make them a solid smash. The toe-separator versions, though? Nope. Hard pass. They’re a fashion heartbreak I didn’t sign up for.

Suede

Verdict: A low-key Smash.

I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first. Suede can be tricky. The boots are stylish but need a little extra care. Despite that, they’re undeniably having a moment this time of the year and add a touch of luxury to any outfit. It’s also all about texture this fall, and suede jackets deliver. Perfect for those days when you want to switch it up from your typical denim or leather. Throw one on and boom, outfit elevated! Would I splurge on a pair? Maybe not, but I’d still smash this trend from the sidelines.

Colorful Sambas

Verdict: Smash!

These Adidas beauties are an absolute vibe. They bring a playful pop to neutral fall fits and blend sporty with chic seamlessly. Colorful Sambas are perfect if you’re looking to spice up your look without going overboard.

CHUNKY GOLD HAIRBANDS

Verdict: Pass.

They look fab in photos, but maybe just not my vibe. Unless you’re going for an editorial look or attending an event, they’re not exactly everyday material. Use a Barrette instead, they’re chic and easy to use.

LEOPARD PRINT ANYTHING

Verdict: Smash, duh!

Saving the best for last, Leopard print is having its main character moment, and I’m sat. 2024 is officially the year of the Leopard Print Revival, and it’s clawing its way back into closets everywhere. From throwback vibes to runway-ready looks, this print fits perfectly with the current fashion lineup.

Whether it’s a statement bag, fierce nails, or that must-have faux fur jacket, leopard print is IT. Plus, shoutout to cheetah print—Cheetah Girls costumes were all the rage this Halloween, right? It’s giving luxury, it’s giving that espresso martini mob wife vibe that has been trending this year. Fall’s cozy-chic aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without it. Long story short: if it’s spotted, it’s hot.

Final Thoughts: The Fall Fashion Tea

This fall, it’s all about balancing practicality with style. Go big with the bags, cozy up in your off-shoulder sweaters, and don’t be afraid to step into some suede or leopard print. And remember: trends are fun, but your comfort and confidence are always in style.