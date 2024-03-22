The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Anyone who knows me knows that one of the things that I am obsessed with is skincare, if there’s any mention of the latest skincare products or even just people going through their skincare routines, then count me in! But how did this obsession start for all of us? And how did SkinTok play such an important role in doing so? Keep reading to find out!

THE BENEFITS OF SKIN-TOK

One of the things that fueled my interest in skincare was SkinTok, the area of TikTok where people talk about wellness, healthcare, and their product recommendations for us viewers to try out. This started mainly during COVID-19 when people really started to focus on themselves and their health, they started being more open about their struggles when it comes to acne and the effects of it as a result. This created a safe space from all the unrealistic beauty standards we see on runways and magazines, and as a result, allowed more and more people to talk about their struggles and find comfort in listening to other people’s stories. Another factor of SkinTok being so helpful is that it normalized men getting into skincare and helped destigmatize it. Even now male content creators get a lot of backlash on their posts but with the help of such areas on TikTok, it is a much safer space than what it had been in the past.

BUT IT COMES WITH A COST

But with this safe space also comes a curse, what started as a platform for people to share the products that worked for them in their skincare journey has now become a space where influencers promote products that they haven’t even tried. This transformation happened mainly as an effect of SkinTok becoming famous, brands realized that this was a good way for them to promote their products and hence started to employ content creators to further their cause. As a result of this, we now see so many promotions and products on our ForYou pages that we can’t fully trust. Another negative effect of SkinTok is the overconsumption of skincare products. Most skincare routines need only a few key products in order to work, but with the rise of SkinTok and the promotion of brands, people have started to buy products that do not necessarily suit their specific skin type.

THE TEN-YEAR-OLD SEPHORA EPIDEMIC

The infamous ten-year-old epidemic at Sephora is another negative aspect of SkinTok. Because of the emphasis content creators are now putting on their brand deals, it showcases that everyone ‘needs’ to have a certain product in order to look their best or to have clear skin. This resulted in many pre-teens buying products that are meant for people who are several years older than them. People have gone as far as recording these various kids shopping at stores such as Sephora with their carts full of products that are not meant for them and could potentially damage their skin barrier. Skincare products have various ingredients and formulas that are not meant for everyone and will not work the same on whoever uses them. This is why it is so important to use apps such as TikTok as a place to get ideas on what could be useful for your skin but after that, a necessary step is to do your own research and consult professionals like dermatologists and estheticians to figure out what the best routine for your skin would be.

SOME OF THE CREATORS AND BRANDS THAT HELPED ME

Some of the content creators that really helped me get into skincare and build a good routine are: @doctorly on YouTube and Instagram, a pair of dermatologists that give you unbiased reviews about various viral skincare and body care products, @bambidoesbeauty on Instagram is an influencer that I could watch all day and is someone who recommends budget-friendly skincare products, @drmamina on TikTok, a dermatologist that recommends different types of skincare based on your skin type and @saniyafarrukh_, a lifestyle content creator who tries on and recommends various skincare and makeup lines. Some of the brands that helped me on my skincare journey are The Ordinary, The Inkey List, Versed, Alpha-H, CeraVe, and Paula’s Choice.

reminder!

To end off, SkinTok is a big area on TikTok and as a result, there are a multitude of trends that come and go, but despite that, we should remember that skincare itself is not a trend and that it is something that should be important in all the phases of our lives. We must ultimately use the products that work for us and not what is trending, and even though this process sometimes gets frustrating, in the end, it will be worth it as the more we try to better our routine, the more we learn about our skin and what our individualized needs are!