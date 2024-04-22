Sephora Sale 2024: My Shopping Guide For 8 Tried & True Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s that time of the year again and as you may know, every year Sephora does its annual beauty insider sale which is divided into three categories depending on your beauty insider membership. Rouge Members will receive 20% off, VIB members will receive 15% off, and Insider Members will save 10%. All beauty members will receive 30% off all Sephora collection products.

At this point in time, you have probably already seen countless videos on your For You Page of people sharing to the world what they have. So, with that being said, you may be contemplating on what to get while all things are on sale.

Today, I am bringing you a list of my must have products ranging from makeup to skincare and haircare.

1) Makeup by Mario Eye Palette

Leading the way is Makeup By Mario’s Ethereal Eyes palette. I would have to rank this a 10/10. This palette has tons of matte neutral shades including dark brown, light brown, grey, beige, and a neutral pink. In addition to the matte shades, it has three shimmery shades you can put on the eyelids if you want a bit of shimmer. The shimmers in this palette give dimension to the eyes while giving you a soft shimmery sparkle. One thing about this palette that I love is that it’s a staple to have. You get both matte shades and shimmery shades, and you can create looks ranging from a daytime eye look to a smokey eye look for a night out.

2) Nars under eye brightener

There aren’t many under-eye brighteners out there on the market, but I personally prefer them better than a cakey-looking concealer that’s under my eyes all day long. This one from NARS comes in six shades, which I like because you don’t have to spend so much time shade matching and it makes the process a little easier. It is super lightweight and illuminating and you can build how much product you want under your eyes. The NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener helps your eyes look bright, awake, and luminous. On top of that, it’s buildable so you can choose how much coverage you want when using this product.

3) Nars pure radiant tinted MOISTURIZER

Yes, the NARS under-eye brightener is great, but so is their tinted moisturizer. The NARS Pure Radiant Tinted moisturizer is one of my favorites of all time because it has the perfect amount of coverage for your face. Many tinted moisturizers can be too lightweight and sheer, and won’t provide enough coverage for your face. But, if you are looking for something that’s buildable, then I highly suggest this one. The skin tint also contains SPF 30 that will help protect your skin from the sun, while giving you coverage.

4) St. tropez self tanning water facial mist

I have tried numerous self-tanning drops, sprays, and self-tanning lotions; the list could go on and other. I’ve found that nothing compares to the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. If you want a supernatural, golden bronze tan then I suggest this because I haven’t gone back to any other product since. Some self-tanners make your hands look streaky and uneven when you apply, but a facial mist is actually the way to go. It’s a super fine, lightweight mist and will evenly get everything onto your face without looking streaky and uneven. Several tanning products can make you look orange, but this one looks like you came back from vacation. It also fades beautifully, unlike the others I have tried. Trust me on this one, it will not look bad like the other failed moments from self-tanning that you may have experienced.

5) Summer fridays lip balm

The Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm is worth the hype for a reason. Now, you may be thinking to yourself, we hear about this lip butter balm all the time and see it everywhere, but it did earn an Allure Best of Beauty award for a reason.

It’s lightweight, hydrating, and makes your lips look glossy. If you are a 2000s kid and used Lip Smacker, this is sort of the adult version of it. It comes in different shades and scents ranging from cherry red, a light pink birthday cake, and a clear sweet mint. It gives you a beautiful amount of color that is buildable and sheer while treating your lips with hydration and tasting good. In my opinion, I think the scents are what make this product fun. Your lips can taste like a sweet vanilla birthday cake or a juicy cherry red, depending on what scents are your favorite, so I highly suggest this one. You can wear it on your own, or pair it with a lip liner, and if it’s a clear scent, feel free to wear it before bed and your lips will wake up feeling hydrated and soft.

6) CAUDALIE beauty ELIXIR

Minty, refreshing, and skin benefiting. Also loved by Barbie, Margot Robbie, who uses this in her skincare routine. Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir is a refreshing facial mist infused with rosemary, mint, and lemon balm that will help sooth, refresh, and tone the skin. I love to spray this onto my face and neck when I wake up in the morning because of the minty scent. It really does help refresh and tone your skin using morning, day, and night in your daily routine.

7) Chris APPLETON’S color wow money mask

Chris Appleton’s money mask has seriously changed my life. It made my dull hair turn into super shiny, glossy, soft looking locks. It’s super easy to use and will last you a long time. Put this in your hair after you shampoo, wait about 5-10 minutes, rinse, and you’re good to go! You will be shocked when you see the results in your hair because it will feel so smooth compared to hair without any treatment in it. This product makes your hair both look and feel glossy and I highly recommend it for anyone with dry or damaged hair that needs a boost of hydration.

8) Sephora collection rouge gel lip liner

One thing that I love about these lip liners is that they are affordable, long-lasting, pigmented, and extremely easy to apply to the lips. The Sephora collection rouge gel lip liners are a gel-like formula that makes the pencil glide onto the lips. These lip liners are super blendable if you want to wear just a lip liner on top of a gloss without using any lipstick.

Overall, these products are outstanding and I don’t think I will go back to previous products I have used in the past. Take my advice and try these out while the Sephora sale lasts, because you will 100% enjoy them (while using your discount).