Selena Gomez’s New Rare Beauty Blush & Dog Toys Are Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Selena Gomez’s best-selling makeup brand, Rare Beauty, has created a recent product release: Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush. The new product is a spin on her best-selling, viral, pigmented liquid blush, combined with the Positive Light Silky Touch Powder Highlighter. The two products have been everyone’s holy grail since they both came out. But, Gomez put on a spin between the two so you can opt for a glowy blush on your cheekbones by using just one product.

AvAILABLE in six stunning shades

The new Rare Beauty blush will have six stunning shades to choose from: Cheer, a delicate, warm pink; Hope, which is a warm, nude mauve, Truth, which is a bright mauve; Love, a fired clay terracotta; and Joy, which is not too much of a bright orange, but a muted peach. Finally, I am saving the best for last, which is Happy. If you didn’t know, the shade Happy went viral all over social media for the highly pigmented cool pink shade, making it sold out in every Sephora store for months.

Celebrating the release: launch PARTIES in new york city & toronto

To celebrate the release of her new product, Gomez has created her own launch party in New York City and Toronto, which included photo ops, sweet treats, games, and bowling. She stunned us in a soft cotton candy pink look at the New York City event featuring pink heels, a pink coat, and a pink dress, in addition to the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush on her cheeks where she coordinated the look.

Dog toys

When I first saw this, I was completely shocked at how much of a genius idea this was by Gomez. I don’t think any beauty brand has ever released makeup-inspired dog toys, specifically a liquid blush. In addition to this, Rare Beauty has collaborated with the Leaping Bunny program, which is a program that works with beauty and skincare brands that do not test on animals and are cruelty-free. Rare Beauty has recently got the certificate to work with them, as well as coming out with dog toys for your tail-wagging companion, which includes the Rare Beauty Pawfect Strokes Mascara, and the iconic Soft Pooch Liquid Blush that we all know and love.

Now, when you’re doing your makeup in the morning and your pup is watching you, they can have their own mascara and blush to play with. Dog owners seem to be just as excited about these toys as their dogs. A happy and playful puppy is a girl’s best friend.

Proceeds go to the rare impact fund

For those who may not know, every product that you purchase from Rare Beauty goes to the Rare Impact Fund. The organization was created by Gomez and supports young individuals struggling with mental health issues. The Rare Impact Fund helps connect people to mental health services across the country, including ending the stigma around mental health by educating people that no matter who you are, no one should struggle alone. So, when you purchase the new Rare Beauty blush, keep in mind that the one percent is going to a cause that is going to make a positive impact on young individuals who do not have the resources.

Although I can’t speak for everyone, I think the spin on the two products are rare. Selena, thank you for your positive impact and efforts helping to end the stigma around mental health and animal testing, and for giving us these gorgeous blushes to try out! I also can’t wait to gift my dogs some new toys too.

The luminous powder blush is already out now! You can shop Selena’s new blush and dog toys at Rare Beauty and Sephora to give them a try for yourself.