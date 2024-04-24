Selena Gomez Continues To Dominate The Makeup Industry: A Review Of Rare Beauty’s New Blush

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Selena Gomez’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, launched in 2020, and she’s had us hooked with her hyper-pigmented Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ever since. The brand continues to win the hearts of beginner makeup gurus and MUAs alike with fan favorites such as the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, the Positive Light Undereye Brightener, and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer. However, none of these other products have hypnotized the makeup industry quite like the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Recently, Gomez released a brand new product that could potentially match up against the iconic blush that started it all.

Three weeks ago, Gomez began hinting at a new product through posts on Instagram and TikTok, leaving followers to comment speculations of what she could have been planning. Gomez then posted a TikTok showing her on the phone with her team explaining her idea of combining the renowned liquid blush with the powder highlighter. The excitement among fans could not be contained.

Gomez announced that the new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush would launch on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Sephora, Sephora Kohls, and on Space NK and the Rare Beauty Website. Customers could purchase the product a day early on the Sephora app.

The blush comes in six shades: Truth, a mauve maroon; Love, a terracotta; Joy, a muted peach; Hope, a nude mauve; Happy, a cool pink; and Cheer, a light warm pink. The names correspond to some of the names of the original liquid blush shades.

If this blush were to end up nearly as viral as the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush or the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, I knew that had to get my hands on this blush before it sold out for months. I purchased the new product in the shade “Cheer” on release day, and I’m here to tell you whether it’s worth the hype.

First up: the packaging

The packing is almost identical to that of the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. The only difference between the two is that the case for the original highlighter is a light tan color whereas this new product is in a cream-colored case. I really don’t have any complaints. It’s sleek, simple, and easy to clean. I only hope I don’t accidentally drop and break it!

Next: the application

Just like the rest of the Soft Pinch family, the pigment in the blush does not disappoint! A single swatch is all it takes to cover my finger completely in the iridescent pink. But just like its predecessor, you need to apply this blush with a light hand. The shimmer can be deceiving. Sometimes I’ll look at myself in the mirror from the front, and it seems like I put the perfect amount on. Then I turn to the side, and I look like a clown.

However, unlike the liquid blush, this powder blush doesn’t dry down and stick to your face. If you accidentally apply too much product, it’s easy to wipe away the layers. This proves that this blush is beginner-friendly. Whether you’re just getting into makeup, prefer a natural look, or are a makeup professional, this blush is easy for everyone to use.

Given that this is a powder product, I was worried that there would be some fallout during the application process — but I didn’t experience this at all! I was also concerned that the shimmer would spread throughout my face because this is a pearlescent-powder product. I experience this with the Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer. After putting this product on, I constantly find glitter on me throughout the day. While my makeup looks amazing, the glitter is a downside. However, I have never experienced this with the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush!

Plus, the convenience!

This product has become my everyday blush simply because of how convenient it is to use. Whenever I’m rushing my makeup in the morning, this blush helps speed up the process since it’s a blush and a highlighter in one. The shimmer is the perfect amount of intensity that I don’t need to add an extra product to the lineup.

This is also useful if you’re traveling with minimal baggage. Sure it’s just one less product, but if you’re a frequent traveler, you’re probably only able to bring a carry-on with you on your trips, so every inch of space is vital.

Finally… is The price worth it?

The Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush retails for $28. That is a couple of dollars more expensive than the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the Positive Touch Silky Touch Highlighter. However, because this product is a blend of the two, it is absolutely worth the price.

Overall, I would 100% recommend Rare Beauty’s new blush! There is very little I would critique it for. Will it ever be as iconic as the liquid blush that started it all? I’m not sure. What I do know is that this new blush has been out for nearly a month, and it has not gotten the hype from the public that it deserves.