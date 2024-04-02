The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many famous artists in the music world right now. One of them is Olivia Rodrigo, who is taking the pop music world by storm. She’s released two albums so far, SOUR in 2021 and GUTS in 2023. Both albums have been very successful, with many songs topping the charts and being played on the radio. During her concert on March 19, 2024, she announced that her deluxe version of GUTS, known as GUTS (Spilled), would be released a few days later on March 22, 2024. Now that it’s out and I’ve had enough time to listen to the tracks on repeat, it’s time for me to review the five new songs in release order.

“obsessed” Prior to this song’s release, I had heard the chorus on TikTok. After a full listen, I can confidently say that I really enjoy this song. I love how it’s more of a rock song, which is a genre I’ve been a fan of for years. The lyrics tell a story about how Rodrigo is obsessed with her lover’s ex, with her saying things such as “I know she’s been asleep on my side of your bed,” which shows how much she ruminates over her. I believe this song has so much hype for a good reason: it’s relatable and enjoyable. “Girl i’ve always been” When I first heard the beginning of this song, I immediately got “Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles vibes. Both of the intros sound very similar, however, the lyrics are very different in this song. Here, Rodrigo discusses how she’s the girl she’s always been despite her mistakes accompanied by an upbeat, country-like tune. I really enjoy this song: in fact, I consider it my favorite deluxe track of hers. It’s very fun and catchy, which is the type of music I’m typically drawn to. I’m especially a fan of the chorus and the ending because of how addictive they are. Overall, I really love this song and it’s already been added to my playlist. “scared of my guitar” While the lyrics are very relatable to me, this is a very slow ballad. I still think it’s very good, but it’s not one of my favorites simply because of how slow it is. Aside from that, like I said before, it’s very relatable. For example, she sings, “distract myself, say it’s somethin’ else, maybe I’m just overwhelmed, maybe I’m confused.” I relate to this a lot because I, too, have to distract myself a lot when I’m anxious without knowing the true reason why. It typically ends up being a response to being overwhelmed, which is what Rodrigo says as well. While it may not be my top song, I have an appreciation for how relatable it is for me and many others. “stranger” This song wasn’t my favorite, as there are other songs I prefer, but I still appreciate it for the clever lyricism. She alludes to a few of her previous songs through the lyrics. For example, she sings, “Made a pot of coffee and poured myself a cup,” which can be considered an allusion to her song “Enough for You” with the lyric, “And I knew how you took your coffee.” This is just one of many allusions that are made in her songs. While they aren’t confirmed, they can certainly be analyzed by the audience. This adds a layer of depth to her music that I really appreciate: it adds character and quality to her tunes. “So american” This is a love song, which isn’t Rodrigo’s typical style. She usually writes about breakups and heartbreak, but nevertheless, I love this song dearly. I adore how infatuated she sounds: it adds a nice touch. She sounds very passionate and excited, which in turn makes the audience, myself included, more receptive to the music. I really hope she makes more love songs similar to this in the future since I definitely would enjoy more music like this (in addition to the great music she’s already put out so far).

Final Thoughts

Overall, it’s safe to say Rodrigo’s new releases are very successful yet again. She’s had a very successful career so far, and it’s only going to grow. I’m very excited to see how she will grow as a person and reflect that in her music. In the meantime, we have some great hits to listen to on repeat, including these deluxe tracks. When you get the chance, give them a listen. They’re definitely worth your time!