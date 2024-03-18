A Cumulative Ranking Of Every Season Of ‘Love Is Blind’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just finishing its sixth season with record-breaking viewership, Love is Blind is one of the most popular reality shows on Netflix. As someone who loves reality dating shows, I’ve happily binged all six seasons. Here’s my personal ranking of all six seasons (not including the spin-offs in other countries):

*My rankings include some spoilers, however, knowing who ends up together does not ruin the viewing experience of the show.*

1. Season 2

Love is Blind Season 2 reunion summed up in one photo: pic.twitter.com/I6xBczSD16 — Gala Georgette (@GalaGeorgette) March 4, 2022

Season 2 was so bad that it made great TV. I’m a believer in the fact that no one on Love is Blind is a bad person, however, there are plenty of people who ignore the “blind” part when they decide to sign up for the show. Season 2 was full of people who were oddly fixated on appearance to go on a show about personality —special shoutout to Shake asking women if he would “be able to carry them” in the pods. While the couples this season were so messy that none of them are still together, it was the mess that kept it so entertaining.

2. Season 6

Season 6 has had record viewership on Netflix, and for good reason. Johnny & Amy provide stability while the rest of the cast just falls into a giant love triangle. Everyone seems to have a crush on someone other than their fiancée, which just had me wondering the entire time, who’s going to cheat first? Also, pro tip, don’t compare yourself to Megan Fox. Yes, this has happened more than once — see season 4 for the first instance.

3. Season 3

Season 3 gave the audience a little of everything: a couple to love, a couple to hate, and a few couples to just question. I personally have Alexa & Brennon on my list of favorite Love is Blind couples, to me they encompass what the show is about: two people from different backgrounds falling in love. On the other hand, Cole gives viewers someone to root against — not a bad person but didn’t think through the show’s premise of blind love. While there are plenty of couples to question in the Love is Blind‘s history, Raven & SK are arguably the show’s strangest pairing to me.

4. Season 4

The number of toxic people in this season was one too many for me. Between Irina, Jackie, and Josh, season 4 felt like the first time people were on the show to become Instagram famous — which has become a byproduct of being on the show. Additionally, the whole Zach situation of production letting him try again when the first girl didn’t work out was strange to me. That being said, Tiffany & Brett held it down, again reminding viewers that love can be blind, and the show can produce successful relationships.

5. Season 1

There’s nothing wrong with season 1, it just understandably feels like a first attempt. Some of the stories are edited together strangely and there’s a few personalities that just don’t feel right for the show. I think all Love is Blind fans can agree though that Lauren & Cameron are the prime example of the happy, healthy relationships the show can produce.

6. Season 5

If I hadn’t known Netflix already filmed season 6, after season 5 I honestly thought the show could be over. All of the couples felt at least slightly toxic, with Renee & Carter being so bad Netflix just opted not to share their story. While Lydia and Milton got married (and are still together) their relationship just feels off to me. Not to mention the whole Lydia and Uche situation was slightly creepy. This season also only had two(ish) couples match out of the pods so there were too many episodes of watching the same doomed relationships.

Conclusion

Over the course of its six seasons, Love is Blind has had its ups and downs, but after each season I keep coming crawling back for the next. I would recommend the show to everyone, whether you just want something on in the background or want to become completely invested in each relationship. Maybe at some point, the show will answer the question of “Is love blind?” Until then though, I will happily sit on the couch watching people try to find true love through a wall.