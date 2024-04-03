R.E.M. Beauty: What’s New & What’s Coming

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Ariana Grande has been treating us a lot this year. With the recent release of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, we’ve been gifted with top hits such as “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and another trending song titled “bye,” which have been all over the charts since the album’s release. In addition, her newest music video with Evan Peters has been trending, and recently the top hits have been in her hand.

While Ariana knows her way in the music industry, she also has a sense of beauty. Ariana’s empire, R.E.M. Beauty, has a bunch of newly released powder blushes and bronzers, a setting mist, and brushes, but there’s more to come. Here’s a timeline of what’s new and what’s coming up from the out-of-this-world sci-fi brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

out now: HYPERNOVA SATIN MATTE BRONZERS

The newly released hypernova satin matte bronzer is a perfect silky, soft bronzer if you want a little bit of warmth added to your face. The formula of the powder bronzer is matte and has pigments that will melt within the skin for a sun-kissed look. The bronzer powder retails for $25.00 and comes in six shades to choose from.

out now: hypernova satin matte blush

Similar to the bronzer, the newly released hypernova satin matte is silky and soft but gives you a pop of pink flush to your cheeks. There are eight gorgeous, highly-pigmented shades, including a cool-toned pink shade, a bright hot pink, a soft rose, a warmed-toned pink, a bright vibrant orange, along with a softer peachy orange shade, a warm golden auburn and lastly, a soft rosy bronze shade.

You can also create an ombre look on the checks with different shades of pink, as Ariana did. All of the blushes retail for $20.00.

out now: Mist thing hydrating matte setting spray

The mist thing hydrating matte setting spray is the second mist thing coming from R.E.M. Beauty. Whether you want to prep your makeup beforehand, or you want relaxation added into your skincare routine, you can use Ariana’s mist thing calming face mist, which contains beneficial ingredients such as lavender essential oil to calm and hydrate the skin.

But, if you are also looking for an additional mist after you finish your makeup, R.E.M. Beauty has just released one for you. This setting spray will keep all of your makeup locked into place all day long while still hydrating the skin. It contains ingredients such as snow mushroom, black tea ferment, and goji berry for additional skincare benefits while still keeping your makeup intact. Price: $26.00.

OUT NOW: Bronzer and blush brushes

Looking for new brushes to complement your new R.E.M. bronzer and blush? Well, R.E.M. Beauty has got you covered. Say goodbye to your old, dirty brushes and make room for B1 and B2, R.E.M. Beauty’s newly released soft, fluffy brushes designed to effortlessly glide your new products onto your skin.

The B1 blush brush is slanted to help sculpt your face while giving it flush and dimension to your facial features. The B2 bronzer brush helps apply the bronzer onto the skin for an effortless application while sculpting and contouring the face. The bronzer brush retails for $25.00 and the blush brush retails for $24.00.

COMING SOON…

Below, I’ll dive into some of the R.E.M. Beauty products coming soon!

essential drip glossy bomb

The essential drip glossy bombs will be another added addition to the world’s recent lip obsession. This glossy bomb will be super shiny, non-sticky, and glossy. It will make your lips look hydrated and juicy while treating them with hyaluronic acid and pomegranate passion fruit for the lips. The essential drip glossy bomb will also be a tinted lip product coming in different shades ranging from pinks, reds, and brown shades that will be ready to treat your lips and make them glossy, and hydrated, with a pop of color. The glosses will have a precise applicator for applying directly onto the lips.

A combination of a lip treatment, a gloss, and a lip tint is just what everyone needs.

energizing eye balm

If you love sleeping or are experiencing an R.E.M. moment during your sleep, then this eye balm will be needed the next morning if you want to look awake and refreshed, and want to treat your under-eyes to fine ingredients. This under-eye balm is used to help the eyes get an awakened look while keeping them looking energized. Beneficial ingredients for the eyes will include pomegranate and ginseng.

The cosmetic industry is ready for more from R.E.M BEAUTY…

With the long devotion of hard work, and passionate beauty products being made, Ariana Grande is ready to release these new products for the world to try out. Aside from this, R.E.M. Beauty has won Cosmopolitan’s Reader’s Beauty Choice Award for 2023. The brand has been planning all sorts of events for beauty lovers such as pop-up shops in different cities for releasing the new hypernova collection, called the “hypernova hotel pop up”. The pop-up featured makeup artists showcasing R.E.M. Beauty’s latest products and offered various giveaways, including gifts and merchandise, as well as giving people makeovers using the latest blushes and bronzers.

@r.e.m.beauty eternally grateful for our founder @arianagrande 🥹♡ here’s one of our favorite moments from ari’s interview with @Zach Sang Show ♬ original sound – r.e.m. beauty

A deeper approach to beauty

More than just a beauty brand, Ariana has been open and honest about her experience growing up in the industry and her relationship with beauty. In a recent video with Vogue, Ariana openly admitted that she has gotten lip fillers and botox over the years, and how makeup has been something she used to hide behind and disguise herself:

“I over the years used makeup as something to hide behind, and more and more hair, more and more thicker, the eyeliner, the whatever, and that can be so beautiful at times and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it.”

But she states, “As I get older I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore, I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here.”

She continues, “Our relationships to beauty are so personal, like we are here talking about beauty secrets, [but] isn’t the secret we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”

Ariana’s honest approach was much appreciated by people because many celebrities get cosmetic procedures and tend to worry about the public’s perception of them. However, her vulnerability and transparency have a positive effect on younger girls and women who are struggling to accept themselves. Makeup is something people use to make themselves feel beautiful and accentuate what is here, and that’s exactly what Ariana is all about.

On R.E.M. beauty’s website, Ariana makes a statement: “I love makeup, I love how it makes me feel, I love how instrumental it is to my art and to one’s sense of self and artistic expression. I want to help encourage others to feel more beautiful, to create, to tell their stories creatively and to express themselves” —Ari.

You can shop all new cosmetic products at www.ulta.com or rembeauty.com on April 4, 2024.