Podcast Gems: Discovering The Best In Influencer Voices

It seems like every influencer as of late has grabbed a mic, sat on their couch, hit record, and now they are a podcaster. But among the sea of “influencer podcasts,” I managed to find some of the good and genuine ones. From Leo Skepi’s brutally yet honest Aware & Aggravated to the chaotic banter of Frenemies with Trisha Payatas and Ethan Klein and ending off with a refreshing family dynamic between Asa and Priscilla Maass’ From AM to PM. Here is a closer look at what makes these three podcasts stand out from the crowd and why I think they are worth tuning into.

Aware & Aggravated – Leo Skepi

I stumbled upon Leo while I was scrolling on TikTok, and this might have been the best thing that my For You Page has given me. Leo uses his podcast to discuss his personal experiences and share insight on various topics. Topics include but are not limited to relationships, mental health, and self-discipline (my favorite topic). The Aware & Aggravated podcast primarily focuses on self-awareness and personal growth with lots of brutal honesty and humor. In each episode, Leo starts with intimate yet candid reflections on his journey, whether it is how he quit smoking or how he balanced his self-control with fighting the need for external enjoyment. His content is exceptionally relatable for listeners if they are seeking motivation or just want to hear how he navigates certain issues. Leo’s approach is a wide mix of humor, real-world advice, and vulnerability which resonates with a broader audience. I would give Aware & Aggravated 4.5/5 stars.

Frenemies – Trisha Payatas & Ethan Klein

This podcast will always bring a smile to my face, despite the dramatic split up between the two hosts. I found this podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with me being a fan of both Trisha Payatas and Ethan Klein separately it was joyous to find out the two of them have collaborated to produce this iconic podcast. The Frenemies podcast uses comedic banter with a somewhat serious discussion of different pop culture and social media drama. Although the topics that they cover are relatively interesting, my favorite part of this podcast is obviously the display of their contrasting personalities. With Trisha’s emotional and unpredictable style paired with Ethan’s sarcastic and calculated approach, the two provided an entertaining dynamic. Sadly the podcast ended mid 2021, due to a huge on-air argument but the episodes are still on YouTube for viewer enjoyment. I would give Frenemies 4/5 stars.

From AM To PM – Asa and Priscilla Maass

For starters, the name of this podcast is the cutest thing ever. Asa and Priscilla Maass are parents to two children Isaiah and Abigail Maass, and Abigail has non-verbal autism. I first discovered the Maass’ from their YouTube channel named Fathering Autism, it is a daily vlog channel detailing life with an autistic child. I became a super fan of their YouTube channel, so when discovering they also have a podcast had me excited – and it truly lives up to my expectations. The couple openly gives out advice and insight on what it is like maintaining balance in the family and then addressing the demands of being a special-needs parent, while also sharing personal anecdotes from their own lives. Their intimate and humorous stories are a joy to listen to. I would give From AM To PM 3.75/5 stars.

Each of these podcasts offers a unique yet engaging perspective and content catering to multitudes of interests. Whether you are seeking motivation, a laugh, or heartfelt stories, tuning in to any of these podcasts will undoubtedly enrich your day.