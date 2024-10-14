The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I discovered that Spotify does a personalized playlist of your mood for the day based on times you listened to certain songs. Literally mind-blowing! This is why I think Spotify is the best music app — they make listening to music fun!

This past week, I compiled seven days worth of my personalized Spotify Daylists to share with the world. I definitely had some good laughs about certain playlists, but this feature is honestly accurate! I’d be surprised if my Spotify data did not know what I usually listen to by now.

sunday

Spotify

What even is covertronica? I’ll keep that genre in my mind for now. I love how “slay” is used to describe my Sunday mornings, definitely the right term.

monday

Spotify

Seeing “covertronica” appear again, I decided to look up the definition. According to chosic.com, it’s a subtype of EDM where electronic beats are added to popular songs, remixing it entirely into its own unique song. Well, now it makes sense, I listen to all types of music genres (besides country) and EDM is one of them.

I can see how these song choices can fit into the covertronica genre, as KPOP songs are known for their very upbeat tempo and use of sounds. It’s definitely why I am a huge KPOP fan since their music always makes me want to get up and dance!

tuesday

Spotify

Am I surprised? No. Am I happy about this daylist? Absolutely! I love to listen to some upbeat KPOP music to start my day right. Singing along to the words I know or subtly dancing along to the music is a great way to start any day off. It puts me in a good mood, which is a plus for me so I’ll be able to get through classes, rehearsals, and meetings in a good, positive mindset!

Listen to music that makes you happy, especially at the start of the day!

Wednesday

Spotify

Doing a hot girl walk to class is something I have never thought about doing before, but after seeing it on my daylist, I’m tempted to. I mean, who doesn’t do a hot girl walk or strut every so often? Having confidence in yourself is important for your self-worth and self-esteem, so try to feel confident! Channel your inner Sabrina Carpenter!

Thursday

Spotify

Artists like Lana Del Ray and Mitski make for a perfect ambience for an afternoon reading session. I love to read, and I always prefer to have something play in the background whenever I am doing something, reading included. I’d say it adds more liveliness to the story, and it’s not too distracting that I can’t read. I recommend listening to the songs above!

friday

Spotify

Ironically, I don’t even do Pilates, but everything else is spot on! Of course, KPOP is included as it’s one of my most listened to genres. Sabrina Carpenter definitely had to of made an appearance on my daylist; she’s one of my most listened to Western artists as of recently!

P.S. To whoever went to her concert, you’re so lucky!

saturday

Spotify

This is my favorite daylist out of the rest! The title is extremely accurate to me (and maybe to you as well). Soft, melancholy songs are a total vibe when you’re under the covers in the middle of the night. I think it’s the perfect way to drift off to sleep after a long, hard day. This can also work for when you are deep in your feelings; don’t worry, you’re not alone on that.

spotify daylists are well curated

If you don’t have Spotify, I recommend it! There is a college student discount of $5.99 a month for Student Premium, which to me isn’t too bad. If you don’t want to spend money, there is also a free version, with ads and limited skips of course, but it’s nothing too bad to deal with (as a former free Spotify user).

Spotify takes what you usually listen to on a daily basis, and simply creates a playlist with it. I think it’s a cute feature for a music app to have, and there’s more than just daylists on Spotify (I cannot wait to see my Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year)!