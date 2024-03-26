No Instagram Worthy Spring Break? 3 Reasons Why Staying Home During Spring Break Is Okay!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

This spring break, I traveled a whole hour and 15 minutes (I know, crazy) and I ended up vacationing at a very familiar place for me: home. No Florida spring break trip with the girls, no beaches, and no staying out all night long and creating crazy stories that I would think back on in 20 years and say “Wow, I can’t believe I did that.” Although I was a little envious of everyone who went to Fort Lauderdale, Cancun, or Puerto Rico, there is absolutely nothing wrong with staying home during spring break! Here’s why.

1. You Get To Play Catch-Up

Spring break at home gives you an opportunity to catch up on things you’ve been meaning to do that you just haven’t gotten around to yet. For me, this meant taxes and getting my very own credit card. Super exciting things, I know! But in reality, these things to check off your to-do list don’t have to be super boring or even productive. They can be as simple as spending a day shopping for spring clothes or just doing something fun that you have wanted to do for a while. A non-boring but equally as important thing that I got to do over break was getting a shamrock shake with my boyfriend, which has been on my list of fun things to do since Feb. 5, 2024 (which was the exact day they were released). And the shamrock shakes did not disappoint! So whether it is something very adult-ish or childish, something very productive or not as productive (but equally as important), not traveling during break gives you an opportunity to do what you’ve been meaning to do.

2. You get some well-deserved rest

Spring break at home gives you an opportunity to rest and relax, which is so important. I know every school has different schedules for midterms but for me, my midterm was two weeks before spring break, and I had four midterms in the span of four days. So by the time I got through all those exams and crawled my way through the last week before break, I couldn’t think of anywhere (and not even somewhere tropical) besides my own bed at home. Sleep and relaxation were very much needed by the time spring break rolled around and I know many people can agree with that. Therefore, I’m very grateful I was able to just stay home and focus on recharging in my own bed surrounded by my family and hometown friends. I can’t speak to how relaxing a college spring break trip is because I’ve never gone on one, but it seems very go-go-go (from the stories and media representation) and I don’t think that’s what I wanted or needed during this spring break and I’m sure others can relate.

3. You can go with the flow

Lastly, spring break at home gives you an opportunity to let life be (and I know no one knows what this means so let me try to explain). In my own reflection, I think going somewhere on spring break would’ve been very fun. But I also would’ve pressured myself to have the absolute best time ever and create all these perfect memories. Would this have happened? Maybe. But I also think some things would’ve gone wrong (because that’s how life is) and I would’ve been disappointed given all this pressure that I put on myself. And god forbid, if I had gone to a beautiful place and hadn’t taken the best possible photos with all the best possible angles to post on Instagram or Snapchat or whatever, then what would’ve been the point of even going? Obviously, I’m kidding here. But the point is there’s so much pressure to curate the perfect vacation (and you can’t just have the perfect vacation, you have to make sure others know you’re having the best vacation) that this seemingly relaxing vacation can sometimes involve stress and pressure. So if you’re unable to go anywhere during vacation, use the time home to just let life be and embrace what life has to offer throughout the break whether good or bad. I know that sitting in my comfy clothes on the couch during spring break and eating dairy-free (yes, unfortunately, dairy-free) ice cream wasn’t Instagram-worthy but I wasn’t made to be Instagram-worthy, I was made to be life-worthy (dairy-free ice cream and all)!

Just to make it clear, I’m not bashing anyone who went anywhere during spring break or advising anyone not to go to beautiful beaches or exciting resorts. If you have the opportunity to go on a trip, you should definitely take it and create amazing memories! But if you end up stuck at home (whether by choice or not), please don’t see it as a condemnation of a boring, no-good spring break. Tanning on a faraway beach doesn’t automatically make a spring break a good spring break, just like how having to cozy up on the couch in your home doesn’t automatically make spring break a bad spring break. It’s all about perception and making the best of spring break, whatever that looks like to you!