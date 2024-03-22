Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Reminds Gen Z About The Urgency Of Love: Don’t Wait

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a hopeless romantic, I am always on the lookout for new shows and movies about relationships — successes and strife alike. Every advertisement I saw about Netflix’s new romance One Day assured me that it would ruin me emotionally, but in the best way. So, I spent six and a half hours on a Wednesday during spring break watching a story about love that would eventually leave me in a puddle of my own tears. This limited series was able to remind me of two very important words: don’t wait.

Summary ofOne Day

Warning: the following contains spoilers about the Netflix limited series One Day.

One Day begins by following Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley on July 15, 1988. The two are opposite sides of a coin as Emma leans into a quirky, nerdy arch whereas Dexter embodies the proper playboy. The two accidentally meet the night of graduation at a campus-wide graduation party, and their interaction turns into a night spent together full of instant attraction. The following day is supposed to mark the start of their lives as adults, but Dexter and Emma find as much time to spend together that day as they can. They make the decision to exchange information and become friends despite their differences in personality and background. While romantic feelings linger, Emma and Dexter attempt to ignore them for the sake of their futures apart. The decision to be friends follows the two as they attempt to meet up every July 15, if not more often, and do so for the next 20 years. The 14 episodes follow the development of these interactions as well as their lives separately.

Viewers see Emma pursue her love for English, writing, teaching, and theatre while Dexter pursues work as a TV personality while also dealing with his ill mother and her eventual death. They both face life in different ways but always come back together as viewers hope their next interaction will be the one where feelings are confessed, reciprocated, and carried out. After 11 years of friendship and a pining slow burn, Emma and Dexter officially decide to be together and continue their lives as a couple. After a couple of years of bliss, they decide to start a family of their own and Emma tries to become pregnant for about a year. They begin to look at houses to expand their living space for a future family. When biking to view a possible home with Dexter, Emma is hit by a careless driver and passes at the young age of 36. Dexter is left to try to find meaning in life after Emma and continue living with her memory in his heart.

Content and Pacing

The majority of One Day is Emma and Dexter’s time spent apart with brief encounters of them together which makes the ending hit even harder. The episodes are easy watches as viewers see the daily lives of both Emma and Dexter, as well as their own separate romantic relationships throughout life. The coupling of Dexter and Emma comes very late in the limited series which is done for dramatic effect, but also to purposefully show how long in life they waited to come together. I know. I know. It is so painful and tortuous for a viewer, but it’s the type of pain that reminds me of how short life is and how instantly things can happen. I highly recommend anyone and everyone to watch this limited series to learn a little bit more about the complications of love and how it sometimes takes a while for two people to be together fully. You may have a good cry, but everyone needs one of those once in a while.

Netflix’s version of One Day is one of many as it originates from a book by David Nicholls. There is also a movie adaptation from 2011 staring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Don’t Wait.

The popular Netflix romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before contained a line that I have not forgot since the first time I watched it in eighth grade: “You’ve gotta tell people how you feel when you feel it. You can’t sit in your room writing letter you’re never gonna send.” While at the time I thought Josh was just being a hater, this statement rings true to the theme of One Day and life holistically. Life is too short and uncertain and to keep your feelings to yourself! While yes, this statement is easier said than done, it is still true. If you love someone, no matter platonic or romantic, do not wait to tell them! The reassurance that someone loves you is a special feeling that helps people remember the beauty of life, community, and true love. So go! If there is someone you have been waiting for the right moment to tell how you love them, let them know as soon as possible. You never know what tomorrow might bring.