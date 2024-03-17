This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

To preface, I was always a Big Time Rush girlie from the beginning of time (or from 2009, at least). Yes, I love One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer, but I’m a ride-or-die fan of this Nickelodeon boy band. So, I have compiled a list of my top five favorite songs, and I hate to break it to you all, but “Boyfriend,” “Worldwide,” and “‘Til I Forget About You” are not in my top five. They have better songs, but I digress. Here are my BTR starting five.

5. Any kind of guy

From the music video to the melody, this song is so good. I can absolutely bump this in my car driving to work or on the beach with my girls. After seeing this live, especially acoustic, this song has jumped my list over the past couple of years, and for good reason. It’s a bop and I will always love this song. The harmonies always hit for me and it’s so catchy. Overall, this is a top-tier BTR song that I love.

4. Famous

Okay, this song gets me hyped. If you need motivation, here it is. Will I ever be famous? Probably not, but that mindset of being the best is something I need when I think to myself, “Is this the right choice?” The intro is so recognizable and almost gritty. The song doesn’t follow their usual sound on the first album, but it just works. This song was so fun in concert and has always been one of my favorite songs, so take a listen when you can.

3. SHow me

This song is so unbelievably underrated it is not even funny. This song makes me feel, and pardon my French, hot. I probably shouldn’t have been listening to this as a 12-year-old but we’ve all seemed to have that shared experience of listening to a song that we don’t know the context to. This song is so fun and it gives Womanizer-ish energy. “Show Me” is off their second album, Elevate, (my favorite album) and it’s definitely a more mature sound for the band as they grew into themselves.

2. Music sounds better with you

I love, love, love this song. It’s so fun and bouncy, and it makes me want to dance. The music video is a personal favorite of mine and there is a reason this song was so popular. It’s really well-written and super catchy. The sample is also so timeless, and it went semi-viral on TikTok, really solidifying how good of a song it is. I’ve gone back and forth between ranking this song as number three or two, but this felt right to me, and I love both these songs equally.

1. No Idea

This is hands down the best Big Time Rush song and I will take no debate about it. It’s a different side to this band that isn’t really shown on other songs and it’s just so good. The vocals, the harmonies, and the video as well seamlessly fit with the plot of the shows. It checks all the boxes for me. The song really stands out on their discography with their slower songs like “Worldwide” and “Count on You ft. Jordan Sparks,” but it’s just on another level for me. All and all, this song is just so ahead of the rest of their discography and it’s so underrated. Please take a listen when you get the chance.

conclusion

This list may anger some die-hard fans, but I want to acknowledge that I truly enjoy all their music, including the new album. Yeah, there are some flops, but this was to be expected. After all, they didn’t make new music for 10+ years. If you have the chance, listen to Big Time Rush because they really do have great music.