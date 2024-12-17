My Top 5 Christmas Movies That Make Me Feel Like I’m Living In A Hallmark Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The holiday season is approaching, here are five of my favorite Christmas movies.

1.) Christmas in Notting Hill

Christmas in Notting Hill is a festive romantic drama that looks at a man named Graham Savoy, a renowned soccer star who has spent years prioritizing his career over personal relationships. He returns to the cozy, festive neighborhood of Notting Hill for the holidays, where he encounters Georgia, a visiting American who has no idea who he is or how famous he is. Through all kinds of cute outings and random bumps-ins with one another, they realize they have more than just chemistry bringing them together. Overall, their meeting sparks a connection that Graham didn’t know he wanted at the time and a chance to step away from the spotlight and rediscover the joy of meaningful relationships during the magical Christmas season.

This movie was one of my absolute favorites because it seems like a dream come true: to go to another country and fall in love with someone famous. This movie also serves as an excellent reminder that we don’t fall in love with people because of their status. We fall in love with someone because of how they treat us and how even the little things can mean the absolute world to someone. This is a must-watch this holiday season if you’re looking for something to make your heart melt!!

2.) The Merry Gentleman

The Merry Gentlemen is about a girl named Ashley who returns to her small-town roots for Christmas after her career hits a rough patch. She then discovers her family’s beloved business is on the brink of closure. Ashley decides to take on the challenge of reviving it. Since she loves to dance and was inspired by a group of locals, she created “The Merry Gentlemen,” a festive, all-male Christmas revue or, as I prefer to call it, a Christmas strip show! Chad Michael Murray plays Luke, a kindhearted (sexy) carpenter who becomes a pivotal part of the show and in Ashley’s life. As the business progresses, their growing connection and the community’s determination bring a joyful blend of holiday spirit, romance, and the promise of second chances. The film is a heartfelt tale of resilience and love.

This movie is a must-watch to spice up the holidays this year. As a Forever One Tree Hill fan, I was immediately drawn to the movie based on Chad Michael Murray being a lead. I know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but I did, and It was well worth the watch. Not only was this movie HOT, but it was also very sweet and pure. While watching, all I could think about was how I wished I lived in a little town where everyone knew and grew up with each other. Add this to your must-watch list this holiday season!

3.) A Christmas Prince

The movie A Christmas Prince is a cozy, feel-good holiday movie that’s quickly become my favorite. This is the first of three movies, and after seeing the first one, I had to watch the second and third immediately. The story follows Amber, a journalist looking to become a reporter, who gets the assignment of a lifetime: uncovering the truth about Prince Richard of Aldovia, a rumored playboy in line to take the throne. Posing as a tutor in the royal palace, Amber discovers there’s more to Richard than meets the eye, and sparks begin to fly. With its fairy-tale setting, festive charm, and lovable characters, the movie leans into classic holiday tropes. Expect romantic misunderstandings, snow-covered castles, and heartwarming moments as Amber finds herself between her professional goals and a budding connection with the prince.

While the plot is quite predictable, like other holiday movies, the film is one that you cannot miss! It’s perfect for anyone who loves royal romances or cozy seasonal stories that transport you to a different place. I recommend adding this one to your to-be-watched list, and if you like it as much as I did, the other two movies are just as good!!

4.) Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop is a super cute holiday movie with a tropical twist. It’s about this woman, Erica, a work-focused congressional aide, who’s sent to shut down a U.S. Air Force base that runs a Christmas charity mission. While there, she meets Andrew, an annoyingly charming pilot who’s all about helping others. The tropical setting is refreshing for a Christmas movie; the story focuses on community and giving back. This movie is an excellent reminder about how good it is to give back to people in need and that the holidays are about being surrounded by those you care about! If you’re looking for a feel-good, sweet movie with an adorable love story, this movie is for you!

5.) Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret is a romantic comedy featuring Lindsay Lohan as Avery and Ian Harding as Logan. It recently came out on Netflix, and as a Lindsay Lohan fan, I had a reminder set for this one! The story focuses on two exes who unexpectedly spend Christmas together when their current partners, who happen to be siblings (which is crazy, and I can’t even fathom that happening), bring them home for the holidays. This reunion is packed with awkward moments (of course), unresolved feelings (OF COURSE), and hilarious misunderstandings as they try to make it through the holidays.

The movie balances lighthearted humor with heartfelt themes of second chances and personal growth. Lindsay Lohan shines with her sharp comedic timing, and her chemistry with Ian Harding is both endearing and totally believable, which I think makes the movie even better. The film’s Southern flair, brought to life by Kristin Chenoweth’s (yes, I said QUEEN KRISTIN IS IN THIS MOVIE) vibrant portrayal of a queen bee matriarch (as she should), adds the perfect amount of flare to this movie. Though the storyline follows familiar rom-com beats, the charming performances and holiday spirit make Our Little Secret enjoyable. It captures the messiness of relationships in a relatable yet uplifting way, making it perfect for a cozy winter break viewing​! Add this to your holiday watch list!

I hope you all enjoyed reading my reviews of these movies; I wholeheartedly recommend them to everyone. If you are a fellow college student, I hope you have a fantastic winter break; remember to take care of yourselves during finals.