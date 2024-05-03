My Sophomore Year At UConn Wrapped

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In just about a week, I will be halfway through my time as an undergraduate college student, something that is hard to wrap my mind around. The time truly flies, but this year was amazing and full of a ton of opportunities and fun events. Let’s review some of the mindsets, organizations, and lessons I learned during my sophomore year at the University of Connecticut that made my time worthwhile.

Life Lesson: Say yes as often as possible

Many people know me as a busy bee — I am a double major, pursue many clubs and organizations, and love being social with friends. My biggest advice to people looking for their place on campus: say yes to things you wouldn’t normally do! All of the greatest things in my life came from me taking a chance and pursuing something new. I found Her Campus UConn by walking around the UConn Involvement Fair during my third week of school as a freshman. I decided to participate in HuskyTHON because one of my best friends wanted our friend group to support a great cause. I became a tour guide because I love assisting people through the admissions process. These organizations have led me to finding close friends, build connections, and create core memories I’ll never forget. Saying yes can be as simple as taking up a request for a first date or interviewing for a new position you are unsure about. Take the risk and see what happens, at the end of the day, you can always say you tried.

Reminder: The first floor of the Rec Is your friend!

During my freshman year, I spent most of my time at the UConn recreation center on the second floor where I could avoid the gym bros and complicated machines I did not know how to use. I was petrified of the first floor of our gym until this year. I implemented some affirmations into my routine and told myself that the gym is for all, and no one would judge me for using the first-floor machines. This took a lot of encouragement, and luckily I had a friend who pushed me out of my comfort zone. I started by going on the first floor with her a couple of times a week. Once I was ready, I conquered the first floor alone! I realized that no one is focused on you or your workout and that Airpods and a really heavy PR will make you forget about the people around you.

Be prepared for Friend Group shifts

Original photo by Bailey Brake

Halfway through my sophomore year, I experienced what I like to call a friend-group shift where two “groups” in my life converged into one. This was an unplanned event but probably the best thing that could have happened to all of us. We are now each other’s biggest support system. Family dinners and weekend nights out are things we all look forward to, and they provide stability in my life which I am so grateful for. The underlying message of this friend group shift is that friendships change, and that’s okay! While I am still close to people I knew freshman year, people come and go for various reasons. Drama and nonsense aside, everything happens for a reason and you will find the people who will support you.

UConn Basketball tip: Wait in the line!

Photo by Maggie Brand

This year, my friends and I went to almost every men’s and women’s basketball game that was played here in Gampel Pavilion. We wanted to sit in the student section for each game, so we would take shifts throughout the day and wait in line to ensure we got amazing seats. Although this was a time-consuming and often cold activity, it was always worth it when we were within 10 feet of the amazing players. The energy in a UConn student section is unbeatable, and it is something you will want to be a part of.

Take: Classes you love, and brave through the rest

I can truly say this spring semester was my favorite course load I’ve had yet. I took four major classes: Women, Gender and Violence, Introduction to Genocide Studies, The History of African Americans to 1865, and Food, Sovereignty, and Climate. Though reading and writing heavy, these classes have been the most rewarding ones I’ve taken at UConn. The content matter and political discourse consistently reminded me I chose to pursue Political Science and Human Rights. When picking your courses or major, make sure you are pursuing something that will make you feel rewarded as well. I also took an upper-level statistics class, a requirement for my general education courses. To be blunt, the class has been tough and sometimes stressful, but I’ve pushed through. Remember, general education courses are temporary, but major classes are forever.

do: Keep your silly traditions alive!

Original photo by Bailey Brake

During my freshman year, I decided my yearly birthday tradition would include me and my friends seeing the sunset at Horsebarn Hill, taking pictures, and eating food at a new restaurant afterward. I plan to continue this tradition for the rest of my time at UConn, as well as many other traditions I enjoy. Here are some UConn traditions — and some of my own — that I highly recommend:

Spin classes with friends on early mornings

Support UConn Acapella and attend one of their concerts for the Pitch Perfect effect

Take a trip with your friends to the Dairy Bar to grab some ice cream

One Ton Sundae — UConn’s yearly ice cream sundae bar that goes on during February, free ice cream and a bucket!

UConn Spring and Winter Weekend — tons of free food, fun activities, and live performances

Remember to always: put yourself first

Feel free to call me selfish, but at the end of the day, you live one life: yours. No one can take away your decisions, hobbies, or choices from you as you know yourself better than anyone else. When you are feeling overworked or mentally exhausted, do not hesitate to put yourself before the assignments or commitments you have. Here are a few ways I continuously put myself first that you can try:

listen to music that makes you feel safe and happy

pursue the hobbies you love to break up academic work (ex. knitting, playing a sport, or rotting in bed)

venting with friends, family, or a therapist to let go of any negative emotions

planning out assignments and commitments in Google Calendar

weekly journal entries about my feelings about the week

Take it all in and remember, time flies

Just like high school, college is a fast four-year experience. The two years I’ve spent here at UConn have been some of my best and I am so excited to live out the last two. I hope one or many of these lessons or tips helped you and will hopefully make your future years at UConn amazing. But for now, summertime is approaching! Until the fall, bailgirl signing off.