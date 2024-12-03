The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I think we can all be honest and say we’ve started a show because someone hot was in it. Even if that’s what hooks a viewer initially, it’s not enough to get someone to finish a whole season. On the other side of things, starting a show or a movie not expecting anybody hot only to find out the entire cast is gorgeous is one of my favorite television experiences. Out of all the streaming platforms I use, this has happened to me the most on Netflix by far. So, here are a few of my favorite hidden gems, phenomenal shows with even better face cards.

Justin Chien as Charles in the brother’s sun

A super fun and entertaining show about a pair of brothers who lived vastly different lives, The Brother’s Sun focuses on Bruce, a relatively normal college kid whose life gets put in immediate danger when he learns he’s part of one of the largest crime families in all of China. His older brother Charles who has quite the kill count, and a passion for baking, has been raised and trained his entire life to take over the family business. The show is action-packed and well deserving of its Emmy nomination. Featuring the incredibly talented Michelle Yeoh, the entire cast puts on a performance to remember. Charles, in particular, was an absolute joy to watch on screen, and his character’s duality is what put him at number one on my list. He absolutely stole the show for me, and when Michelle Yeoh is involved, that’s quite the achievement.

The entire female cast of yellowjackets

I’m completely obsessed with this show. Yellowjackets is about the lives of a New Jersey soccer team in the aftermath of a plane crash that leaves them stranded in the woods. It’s a thriller with some supernatural elements, although it’s hard to tell throughout what is and isn’t paranormal. Are the woods alive? Is something out there with them? Or is the “something” just a metaphor for girlhood? I’m honestly not sure. All I know for a fact is that the plane may as well have crashed at the beautiful goddess convention. Despite having been in a literal plane crash, the whole team manages to look radiant the entire time. However, reducing Yellowjackets to just pretty faces would be a mistake. The cast is incredibly talented, and the story is genuinely fascinating with its fleshed-out interpersonal dynamics, which are all collectively and individually interesting. There’s also openly queer representation in the show, and it’s some of the best I’ve seen on Netflix, aside from Arcane. Season three of Yellowjackets is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day 2025. and I could not be more excited.

triple-star from culinary class wars

I’m a huge fan of cooking competitions. If you’re blowing through seasons of The Great British Bake Off as fast as I am, then I definitely recommend checking out Culinary Class Wars. It’s an Iron-Chef-meets-Top-Chef style cooking competition between an initial 80 unnamed chefs and 20 veteran professionals. The initial 80, called the “black spoons,” competed for a chance to continue after the first round in one of 20 spots. The show then continues with various black spoon vs “white spoon” (the veterans) competitions until only one contestant remains. This show was nerve-wracking, with every round more stressful and at a higher stake than the last. Triple Star caught my eye in the first round. A black spoon contestant with a fine-dining culinary background, he proved himself as an extremely talented chef throughout the show. He was a force to be reckoned with, and his calm demeanor and level head made him super charming. He quickly became both a fan favorite and a favorite among the other contestants. If you’re curious about why a nameless chef had South Korea (and me) twirling their hair and giggling, I suggest tuning in!

Mike Colter in evil

If you don’t do well with paranormal horror, I strongly suggest skipping this one. But then, of course, you’d be missing out on Mike Colter as a priest, and believe me, that is well worth the scares. Evil revolves around an unlikely trio and their interactions with the supernatural. A scientific skeptic, a psychologist with an explanation for everything, and a priest come together to solve paranormal mysteries. Their individual lives become increasingly intertwined with the evil that seems to follow them everywhere they go. Evil is an excellent show and a super fun watch, especially for people who enjoy dramas, mysteries, or horror. When Mike Colter first appeared on screen for this show I’m sure the sound of my jaw hitting the floor could be heard for miles. While this is what got me started watching Evil, what kept me interested was the storytelling combined with a genuinely eerie vibe that’s present in every episode. Evil keeps viewers guessing, and the plot gets more twisted each season. Absolutely worth a binge-watch, and all seasons are available right now!

Wentworth miller in dc legends of tomorrow

With the current buzzcut epidemic, it would be a disservice to not include the trailblazer icon himself. Most people are familiar with Wentworth Miller because of his performance as Michael Scofield in Prison Break. I, however, know him as Captain Cold in DC Legends of Tomorrow. There are few words to describe the rush of The CW Network’s prime era. Riverdale was at its peak, Arrow and The Flash were having crossovers; it was truly beautiful. DC Legends of Tomorrow was one of my favorite CW classics. It ties into The Flash quite a bit, but it features some of the less popular heroes and villains of the DC universe. Captain Cold is the leader of a criminal gang called “The Rouges,” often facing off against the Flash in Central City. I don’t know if it’s his demeanor, the charisma, or the buzz cut, but something about Wentworth Miller in this role had me locked-in episode after episode. If you’re feeling nostalgic for The CW at its prime, give DC Legends of Tomorrow a watch.

ryunosuke kamiki in godzilla minus one

If you take anything at all from this list let it be that Godzilla Minus One was one of the best films released in the last year. I’m a huge Godzilla fan personally, so I went to see it in theaters. Best. Decision. Ever. Godzilla Minus One is a prequel to all other Godzilla films, representing his first-ever encounter with Japan. The movie follows a kamikaze pilot played by Ryunosuke Kamiki, navigating the guilt of survival and what makes life worth living in an immediate postwar Japan. The film is a deeply emotional experience from start to finish, beautifully balancing coming-of-age with action. Kamiki puts his heart into his performance, leaving a good 75% of my theater in tears by the end of the movie. He expertly conveys complex emotions in his delivery and his expressions, making the viewer feel like they truly know him by the end of the film. I consider this emotionally charged monster movie one of my top film experiences of all time.

tom sturridge in the sandman

The Sandman on Netflix has some of the best world-building I’ve ever seen. Revolving around personifications of different concepts like death, desire, and destiny, the show feels more like an art piece than a story. Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, is the show’s main character. His dimension is dying after his century-long imprisonment, and a nightmare named Corinthian is wreaking havoc on Earth in his absence. Dream himself is played in such a way that it’s never really clear if he’s kind or not. In true Neil Gaiman fashion, things in The Sandman are never as black and white as they seem. Sturridge did a really impressive job of capturing such an abstract character. Honestly, it’s his voice that really pulls his performance together. The verbal storytelling in the show combined with elaborate visuals creates a fictional world worth exploring for yourselves.

Linda Cardellini in dead to me

Let me preface this one by saying I don’t have a crush on Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me specifically, I have a crush on her in general. Ever since I saw her as Velma in the first Scooby-Doo live-action, I’ve considered her one of my childhood favorites. Dead to Me is, in my opinion, one of her best performances. It’s about a widow who begins grief counseling to process the death of her husband in a late-night car accident. It’s at counseling where she meets the character played by Cardellini, who ends up much more involved in her life and the death of her husband than she initially thought. Dead to Me is a really well-executed drama. None of the plot twists are predictable or expected; the show does an excellent job with subtlety, and Cardellini does an even better job of portraying the many manifestations of guilt. She’s an absolutely timeless actress who has only gotten better with age. Dead to Me is working proof of that.

makenyu in one piece

I’ve been watching anime since I was around 12. I have never, ever sat down to watch One Piece. It’s about the adventures of a pirate crew on their journey to find the ultimate treasure. It’s notorious for being one of the longest-running shows in anime history, and I just don’t have the time to watch over 500 episodes of a show. The Netflix live-action, however, is another story. With a manageable few episodes and excellent casting, the One Piece live-action is a great starting point for anyone interested in tackling the much longer animated version. Truth be told, what caught my eye about this show was Makenyu. His performance as Zoro put at least 50 edits on my explore page and gave birth to 100 pieces of fanart minimum. Never in my life have I seen an actor be exactly as fine as the animated character he’s playing, until now. Feel free to take my word for it, or check out One Piece on Netflix and see for yourself.

Reshma Shetty in royal pains

Saving the niche-est for last, Royal Pains is about a doctor making house calls for the exorbantly wealthy in the Hamptons. He becomes a concierge doctor after being wrongfully blamed for a patient’s death back when he worked in private practice. Royal Pains is structured similarly to comedic dramas like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so if you’re not looking to watch start to finish, you can jump in pretty much anywhere. I remember loving this show when I was younger, but I also remember Reshma Shetty, who played his physician’s assistant. She immediately came to mind when I thought of the show. Not only is the character she played incredibly intelligent, but she’s also breathtaking. I recommend Royal Pains to anyone looking for a break from the plot-heavy dramas or tragic romances that Netflix has been churning out as of late.

The power of eye candy

I’m one of those people who’s less likely to watch something after it’s been recommended to me. But sometimes, the incentive of a pretty person to look at can be the push I need to start a show, and I usually end up loving them!