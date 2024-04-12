This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Are you in need of something new to binge on Netflix? I’ve got you covered — as a self-proclaimed professional TV binger I’ve probably watched just about everything. These are five shows I’ve absolutely devoured, and most importantly ones with fandoms who create the most scrumptious edits ever to feed into your obsession.

1) My Hero academia

Lately, I’ve been wanting to get more into anime and have come across MHA. This show follows Izuku Midoriya and class 1-A along their journey of becoming pro-heroes. In this show, just about everyone is born with a “quirk,” a type of superpower they have that’s unique to them and only them. We see this class not only grow as individuals but as a team. While they’re training to become heroes, we still get glimpses of them being kids who want to have fun.

Let me tell you, this anime will have you attached within seconds. I’ve been devouring it since I started it days ago and have loved every second of it. I highly recommend watching the Bakugo edits; he’s my favorite.

2) AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Remember ATLA from our childhood? Well, it’s on Netflix and it’s what I believe to be one of the best shows to ever exist. The first season shows Katara and Sokka finding Aang, the Avatar and the last Airbender in an iceberg 100 years after he’s gone missing. We’re also introduced to Zuko, the banished crown prince of the Fire Nation trying to regain his father’s approval by capturing the Avatar. As the seasons go on, we’re able to see these four characters work together to win the 100-year war and beat the Firelord.

If you’ve watched this as a child, I highly encourage you to watch it now as an adult. It’s even better now that we’re able to understand the deeper meanings behind every character’s actions.

3) yOUNG rOYALS

Now this is a show I’ll always recommend, it’s a masterpiece and personally something we never see enough of. Young Royals follows two high schoolers, Whilliem who later on becomes the crown prince of Sweden, and his boyfriend Simon. They both attend an elite school where they meet and develop a relationship while also facing many obstacles such as Whilliem’s responsibility to the throne.

Young Royals sadly released their last season just a few weeks ago, which I have to say is probably my favorite, especially the ending. Each season’s storylines are always so captivating and will have your attention within seconds.

4) Business Proposal

If you’ve been wanting to get into romance K-dramas this is the perfect one for you. Business Proposal follows food researcher Shin Ha-ri and CEO Kang Tae-moo. Shin Ha-ri goes on a blind date for her best friend to scare the guy away then later finds out the man she was on the date with is actually her boss and the CEO of the company she works at. Throughout the show we see Shin Ha-ri keep up this ruse of being someone she’s not while continuing to go on dates with Kang Tae-moo, all while trying to avoid him at work.

I highly recommend this, it’s such a light and fluffy K-drama that will have you laughing the entire time. Sadly, the show only has 10 episodes, but thankfully each episode is about an hour long.

5. fATE: tHE WINX SAGa

If you’ve watched Winx as a child, I encourage you to watch this live-action adaptation that’s based on the animation. We get to see all the original characters throughout the show while also being introduced to some new additions. This show follows Bloom, a fire fairy, who’s just discovered she’s a fairy and trying to get answers regarding her background while also learning how to use her powers.

I don’t think this show gets enough recognition. At first, I wasn’t a big fan of it, but if you separate the animation from the live-action (which will be hard) you’ll 100% love it. As much as I recommend this show, if you watch it, prepare for it to end on a cliffhanger as it sadly did not get renewed for a third season.

All five of these shows have such a special place in my heart, I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. I think they’re all such amazing shows with amazing fandoms that will have you captivated from the start.

P.S. Please watch the edits. You’ll love them!