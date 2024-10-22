My Experience As A Female Bartender

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

This summer I completed a bucket list item: becoming a bartender. However, it wasn’t like how I pictured it being. Take that with a grain of salt, because what I envisioned was Coyote Ugly. I can guarantee this was nothing like that. I learned a lot from this experience and wouldn’t have traded it for anything else.

Customer service to the max

I have worked customer service jobs in the past, but this takes the cake. I had to be on my absolute best behavior, which I’d like to think I am either way. Relying mostly on tips meant giving all of my attention and best effort to every customer who walked through the doors. After a while, I got this down to a science. I had a decent amount of regulars that I got to know and grew to know me. This made for exciting days and nights because there was almost always a friendly face at the bar. And I did have my favorites. Two guys would visit me every Tuesday and it felt like a break from the usual. When I last saw them, they tried to set me up with one of their sons. So, really anything can happen on the job. The connections I made from this experience couldn’t be topped.

creeps

The unfortunate downside of the job was dealing with creepy people. My managers and coworkers always had my back in these situations, but it can still be a lot to experience. I’m lucky that I knew how to handle these situations, but it made me worried for those who might not know. I always made sure to alert someone else of what was happening. The creeps would also love to ask personal questions, so I never gave my information because unfortunately you never know what could happen. One of the worst encounters was when I was working alone and had a man whistle at me from across the bar. They would not leave, even when it was nearing close and their bill was taken care of. I am beyond thankful that the staff looked out for me so I always had a level of safety.

My Challenges

As one of the youngest bartenders at my work, I felt like I had something to prove. I wasn’t always taken seriously by some of my coworkers if we were doubled up on busy nights. Through this, I learned how to stand up for myself. I had every right to take up as much space as they did. I also had to prove myself to customers. Often, I would receive questions like “What do you recommend” or “What does this taste like”? I would have to respond with “I am personally not 21 yet, but this drink is very popular here.” Revealing that I was under 21 and bartending was like opening a can of worms. I could tell there was hesitation after learning this because they didn’t think I knew what I was doing. However, I took a certification course (which isn’t required for most places) so I had a lot of knowledge going into the job. Eventually, I felt like I gained majority approval from my customers.

Ultimately, this has been one of my favorite jobs and I am beyond happy to have had this experience. I made so many friends and connections through this job, and I am looking forward to winter break when I can return. While it wasn’t the Coyote Ugly experience I expected, maybe one day I can work toward that with this experience I gained.