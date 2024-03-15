The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

After three years of silence, singles, and an anniversary, we have finally been blessed with AG7, eternal sunshine. Before hearing her Broadway-esque voice, fans were holding onto AG6, Positions. Personally, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the album. It wasn’t that I hated it, it just wasn’t something that I’d add to my playlists to listen to for days to come. So when I heard that AG7 was going to be released, of course, I was excited. But a small part of me was a bit concerned I wouldn’t like it. I gave it a listen and it has probably gut-wrenched in a way that I have not felt in quite some time. This album takes fans on a mesmerizing journey through themes of love, loss, and self-discovery throughout a culture where Grande has been publicly shamed for a lot of things in her life.

My review of eternal sunshine

Grande starts off the album with “intro (end of the world),” setting the tone with its dreamy melodies and touching lyrics. Grande invites listeners into the very uncomfortable internal questioning of her then relationship with ex-fiancé Dalton Gomez. Through her haunting and introspective melodic vocals, she mixes blissful highs and soulful lows while telling listeners “I’ve gotten over it but this is what happened.” This will have you feeling your heartbreak from a couple of years ago all over again. You’ll either be asking, “How did Ari get the transcript of my breakup?” or “Who would do this to my girl?”

As we continue through the album, Grande navigates through the waves of her exposed emotions. Songs such as “bye,” “don’t wanna break up again,” and “true story” give us a deep dive into the complexities of heartache and the passage of time, capturing what it’s like to leave a toxic relationship. She covers the doubling back, the pushing forward, the “one step forward and three steps back,” and wanting to play the villain in their story energy that you get in a very powerful breakup. Grande’s very emotional delivery infuses these songs with a realness that will either give you whiplash, make you cry, or both.

Digressing from the main sound of the album of dreamy bitter-sweet reminiscence, we have two songs that move toward a more hot girl vibe. Grande gives us a meticulously produced 90’s R&B track titled “the boy is mine.” The consistent beat and layered vocals create a sense of movement that you really cannot resist. If you are not dancing to this song, I’m scared. After that, we’re leaving the club and going into a Macy’s Backstage trying on the most hideous clothes at eight years old thinking you’re Adriana Lima with Grande’s “yes, and?” A blend of electronic pop and atmospheric elements creates a dreamy and immersive experience. Whether you’re getting a drink at the bar about to run onto the dance floor or trying on an awful striped shirt, they’ll have you moving.

Returning our focus to the albums center theme, the most impactful songs from the album come from intimate ballads “eternal sunshine” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” Here, Grande’s experiences really take center stage. Both tracks are catchy and memorable using warm dream-like vocals counteracting the cold difficulties that she’s been through and continues to torture herself with in her mind. She focuses on her vocals sounding effortlessly dreamy as she reflects on past relationships and the lingering traces they leave behind and ultimately decides that it’d be much easier for her to forget than continue to stay in her head contemplating the what-ifs.

Amidst the album’s introspective moments are tracks like “imperfect for you” and “ordinary things (feat. Nonna)” which offer glimpses of not only self-reflection but hope and resilience amidst the darkness. Grande’s empowering lyrics serve as a reminder that you cannot just dwell on what has happened in a relationship but look toward the feeling of self-love and perseverance, offering a beacon of light in the midst of uncertainty for those who have also gone through a breakup.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, eternal sunshine stands as a true testament to Ariana Grande’s artistry and resilience. Through its heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies, and emotive production, Grande invites listeners to embark on a deeply personal exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery. I’d rate this album an 8.5/10. I’ve taken points off mainly for the odd timeline in her storytelling. She tends to lose focus during some parts of the album, which could be accurate to how her breakup process went with being focused on the breakup and then switching to thinking of other things (or other people), but it just didn’t work for me. All in all, she wants listeners to know that she’s human, and she’s been through it just as you and I have. It’s an album that feels intimate, relatable, and universal, offering solace and inspiration to unpack a heartbreak and also find the motivation to move on.

Song ranking (thematics):

“eternal sunshine” “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” “intro (end of the world)” “saturns return (interlude)” “bye” “don’t wanna break up again” “i wish i hated you” “true story” “ordinary things” “imperfect for you” “supernatural” “yes, and?” “the boy is mine”

How likely I’d listen to these songs on repeat: