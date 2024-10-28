Looking Her Best, Feeling Her Best: WIB Wardrobe @ UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Last spring semester here at the University of Connecticut, two alumni named Ella and Yumnah proposed an initiative looking for a more sustainable way to empower women through fashion. Thus, the WIB (Women in Business) Wardrobe, in partnership with the Women in Club Business at UConn, was born!

beginnings

When creating their idea, the founders had to start from the ground up, asking “How can the University of Connecticut empower its women business students to look their best and feel their best?” Thrift stores were scoured, blazers were picked through and washed, and the first rack of clothing was assembled in the UConn Swap Shop. The initiative remained small the rest of the semester but important, a commitment to empower women through fashion. By the end of the semester, two current UConn students, Bali and Audrey, joined the project, excited to grow its marketing, inventory, and outreach into the broader UConn community. But there was one catch: the rack of clothes had been lost! Once again building the inventory from the ground up, the two UConn students searched thrift stores, scrolled through Facebook Marketplace, and networked with other women-focused organizations and projects to find gently used professional women’s clothing. With all this new inventory and a new location in the Dean’s Office in the School of Business, WIB Wardrobe is ready to expand and grow in the 2024-2025 school year.

Original photo by Abigail Baier

how it works

With a new location and much more inventory, WIB Wardrobe has grown tremendously this school year. With the mission statement of assisting women to dress professionally and confidently while empowering them to succeed in the workforce, WIB Wardrobe has decided to expand its inclusivity and offer services to all women here at the Storrs Campus! Now, women from all majors can access a wide variety of professional clothing. Here are the steps to take advantage of this opportunity:

DM the WIB Wardrobe Instagram and schedule an appointment that will last no more than an hour on a day and at a time that works best for you. Not sure why you might need professional clothing? Job interviews, attending career fairs and events, and getting headshots taken are all perfect examples of where you can feel your best by looking your best! Make sure to follow their Instagram for updates and sneak peeks into new inventory. Once this DM is sent, the appointment will be confirmed and you will be placed in contact with one of the organization members via iMessage who will send you all the necessary information. Arrive at the Business School at your appointment time to be greeted by your designated organization member and given a tour of the WIB Wardrobe located in the Business Suite. You will then look through the clothes, getting styling advice and guidance based on your personal style and what you’re looking for! Pick your power! WIB Wardrobe offers a variety of clothing, from blazers to trousers to shoeware! Bags and jewelry are also available for a full outfit look to be feeling your best from head to toe. Inventory is continuously being added and cycled through, so you’ll have the opportunity to search through various styles of clean professional clothes in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. After you’ve sorted through the inventory, you’ll pick out the items you want and sign them out for up to two weeks with your student ID free of charge! Once you’ve rocked your outfit, you can return the items to the organization member you worked with via a quick text and a meeting with them.

Original photo by Abigail Baier

new school year, new goals

Starting as an idea and one singular rack of clothing, WIB Wardrobe has grown into a dedicated promise to make sure all female students at UConn have the opportunity to look their best. When we look our best, we get the privilege of showcasing ourselves confidently and professionally without having to worry about our blazers being too small or if our skirts support fast fashion. And WIB Wardrobe truly believes that this privilege should be accessible to every female student here at UConn.

Looking forward, WIB Wardrobe is committed to expanding accessibility and inclusivity, adding more sizes to its inventory, and adding new members to the initiative to help clients pick outfits that serve their needs best. Additionally, WIB Wardrobe wants to expand its outreach to various UConn clubs and organizations so every female student has the chance to dress her best.

Finally, WIB Wardrobe would like to acknowledge the continual support they have gotten for this growing initiative! Networking with other women-focused organizations and women in business has allowed the organization to grow beyond the Business School into an amazing opportunity for all women at UConn. When women support women in an initiative like WIB Wardrobe, we create a sisterhood (and we look good doing it)!

conclusion

So if you need a pair of heels for a job interview, a blazer for a headshot, a purse to put all your (amazing) resumes in for a career fair, or just need styling advice, WIB Wardrobe is your one-stop shop for curating the perfect outfit that’s sustainable, fashionable, and professional!