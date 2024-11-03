Live From Storrs: Why ‘Saturday Night’ (2024) Revives The Magic Of Early SNL For A New Generation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If your childhood was in any way like mine, your Saturday nights were the day you could stay up until 11:30 PM, turn on the TV with your family, and tune into one of the funniest shows of all time. Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a show full of risky, famous, and memorable comedy that watchers have remembered for decades. The new film, Saturday Night (2024) captures the magic of the early days of SNL with a blend of humor, nostalgia, and drama that takes viewers back to the uncertain yet thrilling genesis of one of television’s most iconic shows.

Directed by Jason Reitman, this film delves into the chaotic night of SNL‘s 1975 debut episode, exploring the highs, lows, and unforgettable personalities behind its inception. With Gabriel LaBelle portraying a young Lorne Michaels, the film centers on his daunting task of launching a groundbreaking comedy show amid a chaotic media landscape, while assembling a team of future legends like Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, and John Belushi.

The ensemble cast was one for the books. Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, and Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner bring a mix of humor and poignancy to the story, even if certain portrayals, like Hunt’s Radner, are noted for lacking the vivacious energy associated with the real-life comedians. However, performances by LaBelle and Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster stand out, reflecting both the energetic atmosphere and raw creativity of the time.

Beyond its well-drawn characters, Saturday Night serves as a vibrant time capsule, depicting a period of time when TV comedy was in a revolutionary state, highlighting moments like George Carlin’s raunchy routines and interactions with “clean” industry icons like Johnny Carson. While our generation sees Saturday Night Live as a cult classic, the more traditional roles of entertainment such as J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle were included to playfully depict the rebellious nature and spirit that defined the early seasons of SNL.

While the film took its own creative liberties, it pays a great homage to SNL‘s scrappy beginnings, celebrating the ambition, resilience, and collaborative magic that pushed a small sketch show into a cultural phenomenon. Saturday Night is a two-hour-long treat for SNL enthusiasts and casual watchers alike, combining heartfelt moments that honor the show’s 50-season run. Happy watching!