Joy In Junior Year: A Reflection On College, Halfway Through

As the leaves fall off the trees, the weather gets chillier, and Thanksgiving quickly approaches, I’m reminded of the fact that, for better or worse, I am just about halfway through my college experience (cue the Big Time Rush song) I’m currently a first-semester junior in the Neag School of Education here at the University of Connecticut, and loving every minute of it. At the end of next year, I’ll graduate with both of my Bachelor’s degrees (English and Secondary English Education!), but I’ll have one more year to get my master’s, so I consider the end of my fifth semester the halfway point. Here’s what I’ve learned so far, and some areas where I still hope to grow.

Rely On Routines

Establishing strong, sustainable routines at the start of each semester has been the best thing I could have done for myself throughout college. This is not to say, that if a little adventure appears, you shouldn’t take it, because these seemingly small moments can quickly turn into fond memories. However, for those regular days, especially during busy seasons, having a plan for different parts of your day is really helpful to fall back on. Whether it’s your favorite study spot, your go-to coffee order (shoutout to Crossroads for both), or your favorite walking route, routines can help ease a busy mind, and serve as a basic schedule for even the most hectic day.

Change is Inevitable, Scary, and Okay

I have never been someone who enjoys change, which has been a challenge in college. At the beginning of the semester, I embarked on yet another — a big one this time. New classes, a new major (yay for Secondary English Education), and student teaching once a week have been so exciting. I had always hoped that teaching was what I truly loved, and now that I’m learning about it and spending more time in schools, I’m more certain than ever that the classroom is where I belong. The community of future teachers is one I feel so at home in, and seeing how everyone roots for each other is a delight. Things like this remind me that, no matter how scary change can seem, it’s how we grow, and there is often a lot of good waiting behind that door.

Find Your Little Joys

This goes back to routines, but implementing small acts of kindness toward yourself can have a big impact, both on yourself, and on others. A famous saying goes “You can’t pour from an empty cup,” meaning that helping others and showing up at your best requires a level of care and consideration for your own well-being. Sometimes, you have to pour from an empty cup. College students have a million things to juggle at a time, from class and homework to clubs and other activities, and it can be easy to let anything beyond basic needs fall through the cracks. But, if you can, take the time to find what you can look forward to during the most hectic moments. This can be anything, from painting your nails weekly, which is my favorite self-care tradition, to reading a book for fun during a study break or having a weekly watch party of a TV show with your friends. Another quick note, the New York Times games are the best study break, or, in my case, the best way to start the day.

Practice The Art Of Reflecting

To say that reflecting is an “art” may be a bit of an overstatement, but I don’t think so. The most consistent way I implement this is through journaling. A few times a year, I’ll set a challenge for myself to journal every single night before bed, and for the rest of the time, I write whenever I have something to say. My motivation for this is multi-faceted. First, I wanted to stop associating writing with strictly academic purposes. Second, it helps clear my mind, so I can fall asleep peacefully. Finally, I want to look back through these pages in one, five, ten, or more years, and see what was on my mind then. In both my education and English classes a lot of time is spent reflecting, whether it’s on how students received a lesson, or what can be improved in a draft. Implementing this into the rest of my life has been a gift I didn’t know I needed.

To My Past Self

To a freshman-year Bella, you’ve got this, you got into Neag and you’re well on your way to achieving your dreams. You’ll learn a lot, both in and outside of your classes, and you’ll find your people sooner than you think. The full planners, anxious days, and countless cups of coffee along the way are all worth it. Quick tip though: the playlists from any Charlie Brown special are the best study music for you, hands-down, and you’ll waste some time trying to figure that one out.

Two-and-a-half years down, two-and-a-half years to go. I’ve learned so much throughout college so far, and I can’t wait to see what comes next. I’ve got more student teaching placements, a study-abroad opportunity, books to read, and probably countless more lessons to learn. It’s all part of the adventure, so I guess I’ll just have to wait and see where it takes me.