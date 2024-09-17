I Want It So Bad… And By “It” I Mean Luke Hemmings’ Curly Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

What happens when your favorite artist drastically changes their look, and you are divided on whether to love or hate it? Many fans took to Instagram, TikTok, and X (or Twitter if you’re like me and will never change what you call it) to express their strong emotions about Luke Hemmings’ newest hairstyle — a buzz cut. The lead singer of the Australian band, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS), began trending on social media as fans posted their despair and grief over the death of his luscious curls (which I will also miss very much). Fans began worrying about what Hemmings would look like for his upcoming Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed tour and whether his hair would grow back in time for their shows. Some people adore the new appearance and feel like it fits the artist, but there are still many who began shedding tears for the curly hair. Since I had seen Hemmings early this summer on the first part of his tour, I was startled by how different the singer looks now compared to May. Every photo I captured then now doesn’t reflect the most current version of the artist, and many other fans began experiencing similar feelings with the new hairstyle.

The Official SurpRise

Hemmings was kind enough to warn his fans about a week before showing off his new look. On Sept. 4, he posted a picture on his Instagram story of the trimmed hair on the floor. In the 24 hours that the story was available, fans began stressing about the possible meanings of the photo. Some fans were in denial, including myself, believing it was from someone else or maybe a beloved pet. Memes began all over, including people on X blocking other members of 5SOS out of frustration and despair. Still, all of the fans’ manifestation for the curls was crushed on Sept. 10 when Hemmings officially posted the hairstyle update with the caption “buzz cut baby.” As fans began shouting in the replies on his Instagram post, he made sure to comment “don’t yell, hair grows back.”

luke hemmings might be bald so i blocked ashton irwin pic.twitter.com/R7qeBy9XIB — kaya ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@harrysbleach) September 4, 2024

The Buzz Cut Celebrity Trend

Hemmings isn’t the first pop singer to drastically change his appearance and shock fans worldwide. At the start of 2023, Shawn Mendes shaved his hair to change his look. On Nov. 15, 2023, Harry Styles debuted a buzz cut through his beauty brand, Pleasing, that divided Harries and Directioners. Some loved his new style and felt like it suited him, while others were distraught at the loss of his hair. Fans even harassed Styles enough that his mom had to step in. The trend of celebrities reinventing their appearance isn’t exclusive to just male singers. Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Selena Gomez, and others have also had notable changes in their looks.

i’m not sure which photo is more traumatizing pic.twitter.com/UBot0rQfPt — maria 🦋 (@placeinmaria) September 9, 2024

Reactions From The Many Fans of Luke Hemmings & 5SOS

On X, fans began making memes of Hemmings as they attempted to process the new appearance of their favorite artist. Some posted digital shirts to claim for anyone who saw Hemmings during the first part of his Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed tour while he still had curly hair. Others, such as larger update accounts, quoted other artists’ songs when discussing their sadness from the tragedy caused by hair clippers and scissors. Lyrics to Hemmings’ own songs were used in the perspective of the latest update on the singer, such as the lyrics “I want it so bad” from his song “I’m Still Your Boy.”

everybody claim your shirt pic.twitter.com/8cDJz58iIb — ⋆˚࿔ didi 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@boyanthology) September 9, 2024

On TikTok, fans created videos editing Hemmings’ missing hair to songs such as Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now.” Some made videos mourning his past look with “RIP” and memorial-style content. Fan accounts made collections of their favorite Tweets and reactions. While the creative ideas varied for each video, one thing was clear — fans missed the curly hair.

The Effects Of The New HairStyle

What does Hemmings’ new hairstyle mean for the artist now? Honestly, not much. As he prepares for the second part of his Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed tour, he’s sure to look a bit different on stage — but he’ll never lose his connection to his fans. I have seen Hemmings on tour twice, once at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 24, 2024, and a second time at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC on May 27, 2024. While his head was full of curly hair both times, the main element that made his show exceptional was his ability to portray his emotions through his music and stage presence. Hemmings played guitar (going back to his 5SOS roots), encouraged the crowd to sing along while he battled a cold, and jumped on stage during energetic songs such as “Starting Line.” In November, Hemmings will return to touring in Las Vegas, NV, and will have his final show in Atlanta, GA. Fans going to see him on tour can expect a great performance, even if his hair has not fully grown back.

The Return Of Past Eras Or A Brand New Look?

While Hemmings’ hair grows back, there is hope among fans. Some believe that he will resurrect some of his most iconic looks. His hair has been bleached a lot lately (with many jokes made about how his hair needed purple shampoo badly) so it will grow back healthier than ever. Maybe Hemmings will bring back his shorter, wavy Sounds Good Feels Good hair? Or his natural curly hair from 5SOS’s Calm era? Whatever his next choice is for his hair, the fans are ready to support Hemmings continuously!

how can luke damage his hair so bad that he went from THIS to THAT??? pic.twitter.com/zw8ZvwDHq2 — ً cee (@thatscooljacket) April 3, 2024

The bottom line is that hair grows back, and it may take a while, but Luke Hemmings’ buzz cut will not last for eternity. Whether you’re a fan of the singer’s newest hairstyle or not, his appearance will continue changing over time as he evolves as an artist and person. Hemmings’ look now will be different compared to his upcoming tour looks and next era with 5 Seconds of Summer. As you wait to see what surprises Hemmings will come up with next, be sure to stream his EP album boy, buy tickets to the Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed tour, and listen to all of his music as a solo artist and part of 5SOS!