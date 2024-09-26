The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I studied abroad in Florence, Italy, last semester, and I came back with new perspectives and pieces of advice that I wish I had known going into the experience. Here are the most important lessons I learned during my time overseas.

Just Do IT

The first advice I’d give to anyone considering going abroad is to just do it. I cannot express enough how happy I am that I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and just did it. I remember thinking that I would get too much FOMO, I would never adjust to life in a foreign country, and I’d miss home too much. Although these are valid concerns, sometimes the scariest things you do are the most rewarding, so don’t let your fears get in the way of going abroad if it is really something you want to do.

Enjoy every moment

Studying abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that everyone who can should experience. Witnessing daily life in Italy was surreal and so interesting to see firsthand. One thing about Italy I loved, besides the amazing food, of course, was the people. Italians want students to have a great time and will go above and beyond to make you feel welcome in their country. One of my favorite memories was when the owner of my favorite restaurant gave my roommates and me a karaoke microphone (and a bottle of wine to go with it) to sing along with the Italian music. I look back at moments like these and so many others and am so glad I stayed in the moment and enjoyed every second.

Spend time in your home-base

Another huge part of studying abroad was the exciting opportunity to travel to different countries on weekends. From Switzerland to Greece, I took advantage of almost every weekend to travel somewhere new. That being said, I would strongly advise people studying abroad to spend at least a few weekends in their home-base city. This was crucial so I didn’t get burned out traveling back-to-back weekends. It helped me save money and gave me more time to get to know the city I lived in. I remember one weekend when my roommates traveled to London, and I stayed in Florence on my own and took it upon myself to visit new markets, bookstores, and restaurants I’d never been to before.

prioritize your me time

Although studying abroad was so much fun, it was also a little overwhelming. Learning how to balance class, studying, traveling, and self-care is crucial, all while being thousands of miles from home. That being said, finding this balance is different for everyone. I made sure to carve time out of every day to journal, take a long walk, or take myself out to eat by myself. This alone time helped ground me and remind me how lucky I was to be where I was and not take anything for granted when stressed out.

home will be waiting for you when you get back

Lastly, I made sure to take the time to call family and friends from home. With so much going on, you sometimes get caught up and forget to connect with the life you left at home. When I felt like I missed home, I reminded myself of something my mom told me: “home will always be there waiting for you when you get back.” This is something I constantly told myself when I got homesick or felt FOMO. After coming home for summer break, I realized nothing had changed, and my family and friends were still waiting for me.

After almost four months of studying abroad, I can confidently say it was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything, and I feel so lucky to have gotten that opportunity. For anyone who is considering applying to study abroad, I would highly recommend it. Don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone!