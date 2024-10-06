Ranking The Original Broadway Cast Recording Of ‘Wicked’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As an avid musical theatre fan, “Wicked” has been a favorite musical of mine for years. Between the score, the costumes, and the “positively emerald” set, it’s a spectacle everyone should experience at least once in their lives. In honor of the new Wicked movie debuting on November 22, I decided to revisit the original production and rank all the tracks from my least to most favorite.

As a brief disclaimer, there will be spoilers for those who aren’t familiar with the show, so proceed at your own risk.

“A Sentimental Man”

If I’m being completely honest, this song has never stood out to me. While this cast recording is mostly a no-skip album, this is one of the exceptions. Every musical has a forgettable song, and this just happens to be Wicked’s. It’s not necessarily bad, there just isn’t anything to it that surpasses the other songs in the show.

“Wonderful”

Perhaps I do have a bias against the Wizard, but this is another song that I tend to forget about. The only reason this song isn’t the very last is because I do like the (very long) introduction. It sounds very whimsical and magical, which perfectly captures the essence of Wicked. Introduction aside, however, there’s not much more to it, which is why it’s so low on this list.

“I’m not that girl (reprise)”

Being only a 50-second reprise, there also isn’t much substance to this song. Although Glinda has a pivotal realization that she isn’t Fiyero’s love, it’s not a song I listen to often. Simply put, there are other more iconic tracks on this cast recording that deserve a higher ranking.

“I’m not that girl”

The slow songs usually don’t stick out to me: only on rare occasions will I listen to a slow song on repeat. It makes me sad to see Elphaba upset, as I have such a soft spot for her. However, this song tends to bring my mood down so I try to avoid it.

“something bad”

“Something Bad” is somewhat good and I have found myself listening to it more often than expected. In the grand scheme of things, it provides a major warning. Doctor Dillamond expresses his concern about animals losing their talking abilities, which makes Elphaba worried. Her eagerness to help is admirable, however, her extreme anxiety about animal wellbeing lands her into trouble down the road. I’ve always enjoyed the bond the two of them have, which is clearly expressed through this song. Even though it’s relatively short, I do enjoy it.

“dear old shiz”

While this is a lovely alma mater for a university I could only dream of attending, I find that it’s more of a filler so Glinda can do her quick change into her school outfit. I will say, however, that Glinda’s one note in the number is definitely impressive and sets the scene for her character. I also love that the ensemble gets a chance to shine: they truly are incredible and deserve their moment too.

“as long as you’re mine”

This is a solid romantic duet in the musical realm. Elphaba’s iconic “I feel…wicked” at the end really ties it all together after a fierce declaration of her and Fiyero’s love for each other. Not to mention it’s really catchy: it’s admittedly been stuck in my head the last few days. While this is a classic, it’s not a song I’ve always gravitated toward, which is why it has a relatively low ranking.

“the wicked witch of the east”

This is an extremely important number in the show. While I’m still bitter it’s not on the original cast recording, I had to include it due to its significance to the plot. We finally learn the origin of some of the beloved Wizard of Oz characters, such as the Tin Man. I don’t listen to it frequently enough to give it a spot in the top 10, but I definitely respect it.

“dancing through life”

The only reason this number is ranked this low is simply because of its length. It is quite long, coming in at seven minutes and 37 seconds, and my short attention span never lets me listen to the entire song in full. However, I do love it, especially Fiyero’s iconic opening line, “The trouble with schools is they always try to teach the wrong lesson”. I also love the culmination of the song with Boq confessing his genuine love for Nessarose. This song is a beautiful testament to love and friendship, and not to mention, the dance break in the ballroom is absolutely captivating. This is a great number to see on stage too, and between the excellent dancing, the electric set, and the great vocals, it’s a moment to remember.

“march of the witch hunters”

Personally, I love this chant and I always have. I remember listening to this in middle school and always being drawn to it. I especially love the interjections of the cast throughout the song, such as the classic, “Kill the witch!” Even though the cast is wrongfully attacking Elphaba, it’s admittedly very catchy.

“thank goodness”

This is the opening number for Act Two, and it does a great job of setting the tone. All of Oz is in a panic, wondering when Elphaba will strike next, but luckily Glinda is able to provide a celebratory distraction. This is a great opening number for a second act, perfectly describing how everyone is feeling in the moment. I especially love Glinda’s solo moment, because after all, “Happy is what happens when all your dreams come true.”

“finale ‘wicked'”

The culmination of a transformative show, this finale is a full-circle moment that perfectly concludes the show. I love the components of “For Good” and “No One Mourns the Wicked” that are present, as they perfectly tie in all the important elements of the show. Of course, the final “wicked” screech at the end of the cast recording is very memorable too.

“the wizard and I”

This is a classic. Elphaba is filled with hope once her professor, Madame Morrible, states that she is very talented and could have an opportunity to work with the Wizard. Elphaba sings about her opportunity, a chance to finally be great and not considered an outcast like she has been her whole life. I love this song because of her enthusiasm. Her happiness is radiant, and even though nothing works out as she expected, it’s nice to see her have a chance to be what she always dreamed of.

“no one mourns the wicked”

This is the opening number, and it’s a great one at that. It begins with Oz celebrating the Wicked Witch of the West’s death, before rewinding the clock to tell the story of the witch’s parents, up until when she was born. I really like this song because it does a great job of telling the story. I also enjoy the switch between the past and present: it adds a nice touch and does a great job of telling the beginning of the story.

“one short day”

From hearing it on the cast recording to seeing it on stage, this song is a spectacle. I love the excessive use of the color green, from the costumes to the set. I also love Glinda and Elphaba’s excitement throughout the entire number. After all, they are in Emerald City, which is the pinnacle of success and all things great in Oz. When seeing this number on stage, the vivid colors are really captivating, making it one of my favorite songs to hear live.

“popular”

This was the very first song I heard from “Wicked,” so it holds a special place in my heart. Aside from my personal affiliation, this is the classic Glinda anthem where she teaches her new roommate, Elphaba, how to be popular. Through this song, we understand Glinda’s values, which are a bit questionable. However, the song is very upbeat and fun, which is how it rightfully earned its spot in the top five.

“what is this feeling?”

I love this duet so much, which shows the loathing that Glinda and Elphaba have for each other after becoming roommates. It’s very fun and entertaining to watch the two of them argue over their distaste for each other. The ensemble adds a lot to this number with the vocals. Undoubtedly, the best part of this number is the end, when Elphaba successfully scares Glinda, concluding this energetic number.

“defying gravity”

If you’re theatrically inclined to any degree, then you know how iconic this number is. This is the pivotal moment right before the end of Act One where Elphaba finally breaks out of her shell and becomes who she is meant to be. It’s an emotional rollercoaster, leaving me proud, shocked, and every emotion in between. Of course, I adore when Elphaba begins to ascend over the stage as she passionately hits all the high notes. It’s a triumphant and special moment, which is why it’s in the top three.

“for good”

This is easily one of the greatest duets in all of musical theater. I absolutely adore Elphaba and Glinda’s maturity as they finally forgive each other, acknowledge their past, and realize that they “have been changed for good.” It’s a beautiful tribute to friendship and never fails to make me feel emotional, especially when they embrace it at the end.

“no good deed”