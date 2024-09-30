How To Tackle The Big E: Food Ratings & Advice For New England’s Best Fair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Every fall season The Big E is the largest and most talked about fair in New England, and for good reason too. Between the food, rides, animals, vendors, and shopping, there is so much to do in a visit. While this was my second year going to the fair, I learned a lot from each year I’ve been. So, here are my takes on how to maximize your time.

Cash is Queen…& set a budget

A lot of vendors at The Big E will only accept cash, and this includes the food options as well. While many accept cards as well, it is just a good rule of thumb to visit an ATM before going to The Big E. After you take out some cash, you definitely want to make sure you consider your priorities along with a budget. A lot of the stuff is very overpriced, so this is important to take into consideration as you set your spending limits. It is always a good idea to give yourself some wiggle room in regard to spending in case you see anything from the vendors or any last-minute food stops!

Discounts and Weekdays

Going to The Big E on the weekends is okay, but remember that the fair only increases in popularity each year. This year, I went during the week on a Wednesday and it was not busy at all. Lines moved fast for the most popular food items, and you avoid a lot of the crowds. There are also discounted tickets Sunday-Thursday after 5 PM, and I did all I wanted to do before they were set to close that night.

Sharing is caring

I saved a lot of money and got to try more things by sharing with my friend. Portion sizes for some items are definitely shareable, so alternating who buys what food or splitting the cost of items will get you more! This was great during my visit this year because I was able to try more food and have some spending money left over for a cute shacket I found from a small vendor.

It’s all about the food: What you can’t miss

Zack’s Mac and Cheese in New Hampshire: 9/10 The New Hampshire mac and cheese is widely known and very popular. There are options to have plain or add broccoli, garlic, lobster, and/or bacon, but the options are pricey. They also have gluten-free options, which are a really great option for different dietary needs at The Big E. We had the bacon mac and cheese ($16), which was delicious and was a great portion for sharing. Original photo by Jessica DiTommaso Maine Baked potatoes: 10/10!!! The Maine baked potatoes have the longest lines at all the state houses — and for good reason. I missed this one last year, and I will never miss it again! This portion is huge, as you get a tray of baked potatoes loaded with sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives for only $8. This is definitely shareable, but I ate a whole one on my own. Original photo by Jessica DiTommaso Vermont marshmallow company’s s’macaron: 8/10 The S’macaron has been a popular item in the Vermont state house, as well as the fair at large, for the last two years. Unfortunately, though, the s’mores macaron was sold out last year when I visited. This year, I finally got to try it! The Vermont Marshmallow Company makes the best s’mores (I am a connoisseur) with fluffy, roasted marshmallows and melted chocolate between two macarons. They also offer a regular s’more, yippie pies (marshmallow on a chocolate/brownie cookie), and fluff choco tacos (marshmallow fluff between a sugar cone taco covered in chocolate and rainbow sprinkles). This sweet treat is a delicious must-try, but for the size you get, I feel like it is a bit overpriced. Original photo by Jessica DiTommaso

There is a lot of hype over The Big E, and for good reason. Food trucks and fair food are amazing in general, but to walk through the avenue of states and try all the different New England classics is a whole different experience. It’s so much fun to walk around and see the best of each state, and I feel like it gives us so much pride for the culture we have here with maple products, lobster, apple cider donuts, pizza, and more! The Big E is such a fun end-of-summer/start-to-fall activity to do with friends and family, and I hope it will become an annual tradition for you too!