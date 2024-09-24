5 Ways To Enter Your Rory Gilmore Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s September, which means that fall is right around the corner! It’s time for fuzzy socks, cozy sweaters, and a good book! I don’t know about you, but I want to be in my Rory Gilmore era of life, and here are some tips on how I am making that happen for me!

1. BE AN ACADEMIC WEAPON

The fall semester has already started, so now is the time to be an academic weapon. I am deeply committed to my academic success, so I have started prioritizing my studies and setting goals for the semester. It sometimes feels hard to prioritize work because of other clubs or activities that sound more fun, but sitting down and locking in for a couple of hours a day is essential. Something that helps me get work done is putting on some instrumental music to help me focus or work with friends. That way, I have more than just myself to hold myself accountable. The great thing about the University of Connecticut is that we have so many study places that make working more enjoyable. Another tip is to get yourself excited for class. View going to class as a place to learn about a topic you are interested in and further your career. It’s great to be curious and excited about what you learn in a classroom or through self-education. Before going to class, I tell myself that this is going to be a good day because I get to learn more about helping people, and that means one day I am going to make a great counselor because I got up early (when I didn’t want to) and went to class. Even though going to class is great, you must ensure you understand what you are learning to do well. You should absolutely ask for help when needed because that’s how we learn. Some people think asking for help makes you weak or seem less intelligent, but it is the opposite: admitting you need help makes you strong.

2. SURROUND YOURSELF WITH GOOD PEOPLE

A very tight-knit community surrounds Rory Gilmore. It is about finding the people who lift you when you’re down and are there to support you every step of the way. Throughout my time at UConn, I have met some of the best people in my life, and having them here at school has helped me through tough times. Even though schoolwork can seem like it takes up a lot of time, it’s good to ensure you are scheduling downtime with the people you care about, too. I usually work with friends at the end of the day or between classes. That way, we can be productive and still get to see one another. As an in-state student, I can go home and visit family whenever I need/want to. If you are an out-of-state student, facetiming people in your family can make you feel less homesick, and no matter where you are, you can still be close to them. When we nurture our close relationships, we are fostering better connections. It makes me feel good knowing I have support and especially having close friends on campus because being away from home can be challenging. I know from personal experience that being away from my mom is hard, and just like Rory Gilmore, I make it a point to update my mom on my life constantly. That may not be best for someone else, but never be ashamed to call your parents if you miss them. It’s part of growing up!

3. DRESS IN WHAT MAKES YOU FEEL THE BEST

Fall is the best-dressed season. There are many ways to make what you wear cute and super comfortable!! I am a sweater girl through and through. It’s a simple way to make any outfit comfy. Whether you wear it with jeans or leggings, you’re ready to take on the day! Tips to finding what makes you feel like your best is going to your favorite store and trying on whatever you think is cute. Buy what makes you feel your best! I have bought things I thought were cute instead of ones that made me feel good, and I regretted them heavily. Now, I shop for clothes that fit me and make me feel confident.

3. Find Your Luke’s Diner

If you have watched Gilmore Girls, you know what Luke’s Diner is and what kind of vibe it offers. As a student, I have found that finding a place that brings you peace is essential. At UConn, that could be the student union, bookworms, crossroads, or even downtown. Having a place to do homework or eat dinner and catch up with your friends makes all the stress of school a lot easier. For me, my Luke’s Diner on campus is the library. I love being able to go there and do work with friends. Just showing up at the library makes me feel better, and I tend to do more work when surrounded by people doing the same thing. Finding your spot on campus can seem daunting, but ultimately, you’ll know you’ve found your place when you go there every day without realizing it.

5. CULTIVATE A LOVE FOR READING

The Gilmores are book people. Now, reading may not be for you, and that is ok! For those of you who enjoy reading, make time to curl up with a good book. I love to read before bed because it transports me into someone else’s world for a little while, and I don’t go to bed all stressed about what I must do the next day. Book Tok is great, so if you have TikTok, finding new books to read is very simple. I always write down the titles of books people recommended so that I have options the next time I am looking for something to read. Another great way to get into reading is to go to your local bookstore or Barnes and Noble, walk around, and read the backs of books. This is not only relaxing, but who knows, you might find something that gets you excited to read!!

As we embrace the incoming season of fall and all the cozy moments it brings, channeling our inner Rory Gilmore can lead to outstanding academic achievement and lots of self-care. It’s the start of a new school year, so there is no better time to focus on you and your goals. Go out and enjoy yourself this season and embrace this new era of life. If you are looking for book recommendations, check out what people read on TikTok or Instagram! There are so many to-be-read lists out there; you are bound to find something that speaks to you!