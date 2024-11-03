7 K-Pop Songs You Should Add To Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With the rise of BTS’s fame over the last few years, the genre of Korean pop music (also known as K-pop) has taken off. I’ve been an avid fan for years, so I decided to compile a list of songs, both old and new, that you should definitely add to your playlist. Whether you’re an experienced listener or just starting to get interested, here are seven songs that should be on your playlist immediately.

“Superhuman” by nct 127 In my eyes, this is an absolute masterpiece. It’s electric and upbeat, and combined with the excellent vocals, makes for a perfect three minutes and 58 seconds. This song undoubtedly makes me feel superhuman, almost as if I’m ascending when I’m listening to it. If you haven’t had the privilege of hearing it yet, drop everything and listen to it right now; I promise you won’t regret it. “cool with you” by newjeans This entire EP truly doesn’t have any skips, but this song specifically is the most appealing and one of my favorites. It’s about being in love and the lyrics perfectly describe the feeling of connecting with that special someone. In addition to the lyrics, it’s got a fun beat that will easily get stuck in your head. It has a perfect chill vibe that will instantly make you feel calmer no matter what. “perfect night” by le sserafim Even though this song is sung by a Korean girl group, it’s in English! This makes it fun to listen to because I don’t have to translate the lyrics. This song is all about, as the title suggests, a perfect night with friends. The lyrics, which are about spending money on credit cards and partying all night, make it hard to resist singing and dancing along. This song makes me really happy while reminding me of all the good times I’ve had with my friends. “Dancing Queen” by Girls’ Generation Girls’ Generation is a staple on any K-pop playlist. This is a classic group that topped the charts in the late 2000s to early 2010s. While I had the opportunity to list “I Got a Boy” as a suggested song, “Dancing Queen” is severely underrated and deserves the spotlight. The song is about a “dancing queen,” or someone who captivates your heart through their elegance and style. I love this song for its catchy chorus and would recommend it to anyone. “Signal” by twice This is a K-pop classic for me. The music video may be a little silly, but I promise it’s worth watching. TWICE as a whole is an iconic group, and with their extensive discography, there’s a song for every mood. “Signal” never fails to cheer me up when I’m having a bad day. It’s an entertaining song about sending signals to someone you love, and it easily won me over with its charm. “Desire” by ateez “Desire” is all about deep love and, of course, chasing your desires. I love this song for its passion, vocals, and catchy beat. The high note at the end of the bridge really ties it all together too. ATEEZ always has powerful songs that are great for hyping me up, especially this one. Whenever I’m feeling like I need an energy boost, this song does the trick. “maze in the Mirror” by tomorrow x together While the other songs I’ve suggested so far have been very upbeat, I couldn’t resist adding a slower song. This song has a deep meaning about the days of being a K-pop trainee. The members of this group describe it as a maze and constantly refer to a mirror throughout the song. The mirror is deeply symbolic, representing the mirror in the training room from their days as trainees. “Maze in the Mirror” is both calming and upsetting when you really examine the lyrics, but I love it because it’s a refreshing break from the upbeat music I frequently listen to.

There are a ton of great K-pop songs and artists out there that extend way beyond this list. While I can’t fit every single song in this article, this should serve as a start to the exploration of the genre. I hope this inspires you to listen to these songs and also discover others that are appealing to you. There’s a whole world of music out there that’s worth exploring!