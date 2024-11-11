Halloween Movies And Romcoms: Everything I Watched In October

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the year winds down, I’ve found myself watching more movies than I did before. Maybe it’s because it’s hard to get into the shows and books while the semester is still kicking. Movies, though, are easy. You don’t get sucked into them the same way as a TV or book series. While my goal was to read more for pleasure this year and not stress about hitting a certain number, I’ve found an appreciation for movies (and a few shows) as the year has gone by; catching up on ones I’ve missed over the years and forming my own opinions on new releases. This month I’ve found a lot of hits, so let’s go through them.

Lessons in chemistry 5/5

This is a limited series that was adapted from the book of the same name. Although it came out two years ago I told myself I would wait until I had actually read the book, but here we are anyway. Truth be told I was scrolling through different streaming platforms trying to find something to watch, came across this, watched the trailer, and was completely sold. Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, who’s a chemist, in the ’50s when women weren’t allowed to be any more than lab techs. At work, she meets Calvin and makes an impression on him that no one else has. From there they start working together in the lab and falling in love at the same time. It’s not that I was expecting not to like this, but I wasn’t anticipating how much I’d love it. This story was heartbreaking and empowering. I cried so hard during some episodes that I had to take breaks so that I could breathe. I love Elizabeth so much as a character. She’s a fighter and she’s stubborn, but she’s also so soft and tender. Rewatching shows isn’t my thing because I have so much stuff I want to watch but this is a show I can see myself coming back to for comfort. I need to get my hands on the book immediately as well because I need this story injected into me in all the ways possible.

the starling girl 5/5

After watching Lessons in Chemistry, I fell in love with the actor who played Calvin, Lewis Pullman, and immediately dove into his filmography because I needed to see everything he’s been in (we’ve all been there). The Starling Girl was an unexpected, indie find, but when I saw that it was about a taboo relationship my Wattpad days took over me. The basic premise of the movie is Jem, whose family are fundamentalist Christians, as she falls for her older youth pastor. At the same time, it’s a film that’s about so much more than a taboo relationship. It’s a coming-of-age story about first love and what we think is first love. It’s about overcoming a predatory relationship and finding yourself outside of your home. This movie was magic. It’s loosely based on an experience the director and writer had, and both Eliza Scanlen and Lewis Pullman did such a wonderful and gentle job bringing the story to life in a realistic way to so many viewers.

When harry met sally 2/5

I’m so sorry. I know this is a classic, but I actually hated it. Harry’s not attractive, Sally’s kind of annoying, and overall, I just could not get into this movie. RIP ’80s romcoms, they are just not for me.

beasts of the southern wild ?/5

A class I’m taking this semester involves both reading and watching movies and then bringing them together to make connections between all the works (basic English class stuff). This was one of the movies we watched for the class, and I had never heard of it until it was assigned to me. It follows six-year-old Hushpuppy who lives in a Louisiana bayou called the “Bathtub”. When a storm hits, the Bathtub quickly begins to go under and Hushpuppy’s community is uprooted so as to not go with it. I’ve left this one unrated because I’m not sure how I feel about it. It wasn’t my favorite thing I’ve ever watched but I can also appreciate it and the discussion that came with it for my class. It’s also incredibly powerful seeing as the whole movie is from a six-year-old’s perspective as she goes on these “adventures” and ultimately returns to the “Bathtub” to say goodbye to her father.

we live in time 3/5

This breaks my heart, but I truly thought this movie was okay. I was fully ready to sob and snot all over myself but there were zero tears (and I cry at everything). I wanted to love this movie because of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh and the trailer looked so good and promising, but it just missed the mark for me. The non-linear timeline was not my favorite choice, and I just didn’t buy Almut and Tobias’ love. For me, it all felt very surface-level and focused on the present timeline although I wanted the backstory. Don’t get me wrong, it was a powerful movie, and Florence and Andrew acted their asses off, but it just wasn’t the movie for me. I think I’ll probably try to rewatch it at some point and see how I feel, but for right now it’s right in the middle.

woman of the hour 4.5/5

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut? Say less. True crime? Also, say less. I was unfamiliar with the case and killer this movie was based on but after watching I did my own deep dive into Rodney Alcala and The Dating Game. The movie follows multiple timelines, showing different victims over the span of a decade. During this serial killer’s spree, he stopped to go on a dating show which I find wild. Kendrick did such a good job portraying the pain and suffering that so many women went through then and now when trying to be believed and taken seriously.

strange darling 4/5

Sometimes you see things on TikTok, then they happen to also be on Hulu, and the next thing you know you’re watching a gorgeous cat-and-mouse thriller that leaves you very confused. Well, that was Strange Darling for me. This is the movie that takes the one-night stand question, “Are you a serial killer?” to the next level. The characters are called “The Lady” and “The Demon” and the film is nothing like what it seems to be. Honestly, just trust me and give it a watch because it’s very good and I don’t want to spoil anything.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 5/5

Would you believe me if I said that I watched this for the first time this year? Unfortunately, it’s true and I’m so upset with myself because I loved it. The fact that no one told me it was a musical is criminal because I’m a certified musical girly. This was my last watch of the month, perfectly on Halloween, and the ambiance of Tim Burton’s mind mixed with the noises coming from Square Peg below was something so quintessentially college. Is it wrong to say that I need Jack Skellington as my Pumpkin King? For real though, move over Sally I’m coming for your man. I loved all the characters, especially Oogie Boogie, and the aesthetics are to die for. I’m a certified Corpse Bride hater, and think this is the Tim Burton movie we should be paying attention to at all times! I’m also taking part in the great debate: this is a Halloween movie, not a Christmas movie.

I didn’t include The English Teacher because it wasn’t logged on my Letterboxd, but if you’re looking for something quick to binge, I highly recommend it. It’s similar to Abbot Elementary but a bit more vulgar and the creator/star Brian Jordan Alvarez is my new favorite TikTok star. November is luckily looking good for movie and TV releases so after Thanksgiving, you can find me fully glued to the Hallmark channel until spring semester!