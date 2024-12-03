Gift Ideas Based On Your Favorite Pop Girlie Album from 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Whether you’re a Midwest Princess or a Brat, get inspiration for this holiday season!

With the holiday season upon us, you may be frantically searching for the perfect gift for your list. However, don’t fret—these gift ideas inspired by the pop girlies who ruled 2024 will hopefully inspire you!

1. Short N’ Sweet

If you’re a Carpenter who will be singing “A Nonsense Christmas” all season long, I have some ideas that will undoubtedly keep you in good graces

To help you achieve Sabrina’s iconic lip look, add the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in the shade “Desire” to your list, which Sabrina said she loved in a video earlier this year. Another great Sabrina-coded item is these adorable red getting-ready clips with hearts, perfect for keeping your Sabrina-inspired blowout intact as you get ready for any New Year’s Eve party. Finally, these cute and comfy espresso martini pajama pants are ideal for the cozy season!

2. The Tortured Poets Department

If you’re a down-bad, tortured poet, Swiftie, my first recommendation is a poetry collection or memoir. Some of my favorites that I think will appeal to fellow swifties are any of Mary Oliver’s collections, My Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion, and Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (an essential read for any young woman). Additionally, a journal and quill pen are crucial to help you fully immerse in the tortured poet’s experience, and I think this Taylor-themed journal and this quill pen are perfect for that! Finally, this Tortured Poets Department typewriter vinyl holder is a fantastic way to display Taylor’s discography.

3. The Rise and Fall of A midwest Princess

Despite being a 2023 album, so many new Midwest Princesses discovered it this year that it’s making this list.

If you’re a Chappell fan, my first gift idea is some fun cowgirl boots. These boots from Etsy are pricier but iconic and will prepare them for the potential upcoming country era. Another idea is a cute disco ball or disco ball-themed accessory, such as this disco ball wine bottle cooler or car disco ball, to make your area feel like the Pink Pony Club. Finally, this fun face glitter will equip them for a fun night out, hopefully at a future Chappell show.

4. The Secret of Us

One thing that’s so true to you if you’re a Gracie Abrams fan is that bows belong on everything. So, if you’re a Gracie fan, there will be no risk if you ask for anything with bows, but this shirt is especially Gracie-coded, in my opinion. Another motif in Gracie’s imagery is stars; the wonkier, the better, and thus, any Gracie fan needs these so cool star earrings. Finally, with winter practically here, every Gracie fan needs this adorable wiener dog hoodie from Aelfric Eden that’s not only Gracie-coded but can serve as an homage to her beloved dog, Weenie.

5. Brat

If you’re the ultimate cool girl and a 365 party girl, I have some perfect ideas for you. First, every brat needs the perfect pair of sunglasses for sunny days and late nights, and these ones from Urban Outfitters would definitely be Charli-approved! Next is this very cool “Love and Lust Lighter” that would make everyone jealous and cause you to fall in love again and again any time you use it. The final essential for any party girl’s wishlist is a lipstick holder with a mirror so you can reapply wherever the night takes you. This one from Guerlain is so iconic and worth the splurge, but if you want a cheaper option, this one from Etsy is also very cool.

6. Eternal Sunshine

For any Arianators who have been playing “yes, and?” on loop all year, anything from R.E.M. Beauty is a fantastic gift. Specifically, the “Eternally Red Lip Set” that Ariana wears on the album cover is the clear option for this holiday season. Not only will you match Ariana, but this stunning red color is also perfect for the festive season. Next, for the fans who want to subtly show off their love of Ariana, this peach necklace from aptoArt is the exact one she wore in the “We Can’t Be Friends” music video and is stunning. You can also buy it as earrings! My final recommendation is these darling velvet pink slippers that give super Glinda vibes and are perfect for getting cozy and listening to the slower songs on the album.

7. Hit me Hard and Soft

If your favorite album of the year was Billie’s, my first recommendation is this Baggu bag. Baggu bags are high quality and are the perfect size, and this pattern gives HIT ME HARD AND SOFT vibes with the color palette and the stars, which have been a motif in this album’s marketing. Next is bird jewelry, like this adorable bird bracelet, which can perfectly symbolize the hit song “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” My final idea for Billie fans is a cool beanie like this one, as beanies have been a staple of this current era for Billie and will also be functional for the winter.

After a year that was undoubtedly amazing for music but also very long, you deserve to treat yourself this holiday season, and I hope this list gave you some ideas for how to do just that!