Finding Peace & Familiarity In Everyday Things: My 3 Favorite Comfort Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In today’s day and age, there is always new screen media being placed right in our hands. From Netflix all the way to Disney+, we are constantly getting new TV shows and movies on a widespread range of streaming services. There is always that new popular binge-watch, the addicting reality TV show everyone is following, or the most current heart-wrenching series that people are obsessing over. However, sometimes, it is nice to just turn to that one show that will never get old. The one that calms you down and reinstates some familiarity. This is the beauty of a “comfort show,” a show that people turn to when they need some peace and tranquility. Maybe it’s after a bad day or maybe it is just some background sound during an assignment. Although everyone’s comfort show is different, here are some of the most popular and some of my favorites.

1. Friends

One of the most popular comfort shows is Friends. Following this tight-knit friend group navigating life in NYC gives a safe, nostalgic feel for many viewers. Friends is filled with different storylines, however, very little are triggering which is one reason that makes it so popular among people searching for a comfort show, especially those who are looking for an escape from anxiety. There is no way that one could not be cheered up by the familiar humor of Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffet, and Joey Tribianni. Monica feels like a friend and there is no lack of entertainment watching Ross and Rachel try and figure out their relationship (were they on a break?). This 10-season show is the perfect thing to just throw on and enjoy when you need a little pick me up.

2. GILMORE GIRLS

Stars Hollow has the small-town charm that people love. Following the ambitious mother/daughter duo of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls portrays the themes of love, family, and community. It provides entertaining love stories as well as other feel-good subplots and witty humor. There is no violence or immense threatening drama or issues and it is the type of show that can just play in the background. People may find it predictable or even boring at times, but that is one of the characteristics that make it a comfort show. You just know what to expect and there is peace in that. It also gives “fall vibes” which makes it especially popular every fall season despite ending over 15 years ago. Gilmore Girls has been said to debatably be the most popular comfort show of today.

Photo by Warner Bros

3. NEW GIRL

My favorite comfort show, and one of my favorite shows ever is New Girl. I even have it on in the background as I am writing right now. New Girl is nothing short of comedic gold. I find myself audibly laughing every single episode. There is nothing better than hearing Schmidt’s humorous one-liners when you are feeling down. Apartment 4D is nothing short of chaos between Winston and his cat Ferguson, Schmidt and his “douchebag jar,” Cece stopping by to hang out with the group (and flirt with Schmidt), and the budding romance between Nick Miller and Jessica Day, one of my favorite romances on TV. Most viewers can relate to at least one of the characters allowing New Girl to have a wide audience demographic. The energy in this show is unmatched and viewers are provided with a wholesome, comedic, dramatic sitcom that leaves you entertained episode after episode.

final thoughts

Of course, there are no criteria for a comfort show. It really is just what makes you feel safe, cozy, and peaceful. For some, that may be a heart-racing, high-speed episode of Criminal Minds or NCIS but for most, it’s shows just like this: witty, charming, and friends and family-based. Next time you are looking for something to just put on, try one of these three (especially New Girl!). Chances are, you probably will find it to be your new favorite go-to show.