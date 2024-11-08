Find Your Chill: Staying Zen When Exams Get Chaotic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Exam season can feel like two weeks of chaos — one minute you’re caffeinated and ready to conquer the world, then the next you’re on the edge, reconsidering everything. As midterms are wrapping up and finals are right around the corner, I compiled some of my tried-and-true methods to stay grounded during exam season.

Get Moving (Seriously, Your Brain Will Thank You)

It’s kinda sucky for us that all of our homework and exam prep is online, and staring at a screen all day not only is a mental log, but it can be physically draining too. The best and most physically rewarding way to boost brain power and to shake off that study-session fog is exercising. I am a huge fan of cardio, and especially during exam season, I try to squeeze in at least 30 minutes a day. I am a morning person, so I am usually up at the crack of dawn, but whatever gets you moving is fair game. Now when I say “cardio,” I am using it as an umbrella term. You do not need to be a fitness junkie to feel the benefits of exercise. If running isn’t your thinking, take a walk outside, here at UConn both Swan and Mirror Lake are two places where you can walk around and clear your head. Finding time throughout your study sessions to get your body moving is key to helping you feel and stay refreshed.

Prioritize Your Zzz’s (Sleep Isn’t Optional)

We are all well too familiar with the myth that “the best way to ace exams is to sacrifice your sleep.” Well, I’m going to debunk that myth, as trading in those precious Zzz’s is just going to set you up for unnecessary stress. Your lovely brain needs sleep for memory consolidation to be able to process all of the information you are cramming, so aim for at least 6-8 hours of sleep each night. One of my secrets? Creating a bedtime routine. An hour before bed, I’ll turn my lamp on, plug in all of my electronics (goodbye, midnight doom-scrolling), and unwind and empty out any lingering thoughts and feelings in my journal. Those 6-8 hours are golden for processing all of the content you were studying throughout the day — so treat your sleep just as seriously as you would treat your final exam.

Jot Down Distracting Thoughts (Let That Mental Clutter Go)

Journaling has become an important part of my mental and emotional reset. And if you are anything like me, during exam time there is a storm of “Did I study enough?” and “What ifs.” Whenever I feel overwhelmed or that there are a million things on my mind, it doesn’t matter where I am, I take out my journal and write everything out. Jotting down everything from worries to random ideas is a great way to clear your head, regroup, and refocus. And it doesn’t have to be lengthy, a quick “brain dump” can do the trick.

Fuel Your Brain Right — Nourish, Don’t Just Snack

Your brain needs fuel, not just empty calories. In the midst of exam season, we often consume too many snacks and not enough real meals. Treating your brain and body right by eating balanced meals will help you stay focused, clear-headed, and most of all energized. Plan out three solid meals each day, it will not only benefit your tummy but will also help you avoid hunger-related distractions while studying. I suggest you stock up on brain-boosting foods during exam season such as nuts, fruits, veggies, and whole grains, and try to avoid the temptation of those caffeinated and sugary snacks. Your mind — and your body — will thank you.

Exam season comes around every year and you should not have to lose your sanity over it. Adding some movement, journaling, a sprinkle of self-kindness, and proper fuel will help you stay grounded and tackle your finals. Remember to find the balance between hard work, self-care, and treating yourself with grace and compassion along the way. Keep your zen strong — you got this!