What Short n’ Sweet Song Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign? 

If you’re anything like me, you’ve had Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet, on repeat since its release on Aug. 23. With viral pop hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” mixed with emotional ballads like “Dumb & Poetic,” there’s something for everyone on this album. Read below for my personal opinion of which sign matches up best with each of its twelve tracks!

“taste” – aries

The album starts off with “Taste,” one of Sabrina’s most heated tracks. Naturally, I had to match it with the most fiery of signs: Aries! Aries have a tendency to be pretty intense, which can manifest into competitive and selfish behavior. Sabrina gives off this energy as she directs this song at the girl her ex-fling has just gotten back together with. Lyrics like “Every time you close your eyes and feel his lips, you’re feeling mine / And every time you breathe his air, just know I was already there” assert her dominance, as she ensures that the girl she has put herself in competition with can’t forget about her.

“Please please please” – taurus

Moving onto “Please Please Please,” in which Sabrina begs her new partner not to humiliate her, I matched this track with the Tauruses of the world. A stereotypical Taurus is described as stubborn, sometimes to the point of being unreasonable. As Sabrina urges her new boyfriend to behave according to her standards (“I promise ‘em that you’re different / And everyone makes mistakes, but just don’t”), she gets lost in unrealistic expectations for the relationship. This type of obstinance may resonate with those with Taurus placements who may have let their own ideals cloud their judgment of reality. (Miss Carpenter is a Taurus herself, which especially shines through in this song!)

“Good graces” – gemini

No one can “Switch it up like that, so fast” as your average Gemini can! With the widely known stereotype surrounding the two-faced nature of Geminis, this sign fits perfectly with “Good Graces.” As Sabrina warns her new love interest to stay on her good side, she expresses her ability to go from sweet to sour in an instant. Since “No one’s more amazing / At turning into lovin’ into hatred” than this air sign, this was an easy match.

“Sharpest tool” – virgo

In “Sharpest Tool,” Sabrina details her struggles with a situationship gone wrong, in which neither person involved chooses to address the issues at hand. As a Virgo myself, I find myself relating to Sabrina’s non-confrontational approach to the partnership, marked by confusion and worrying. Lines such as “Guess I’ll waste another year on wondering if / If that was casual, then I’m an idiot / I’m looking for an answer in between the lines” highlight the Virgo tendency to critique and overthink from afar — all with little to no input from the other person.

“coincidence” – aquarius

“Coincidence” takes on an almost comedic tone, as Sabrina mocks the idiotic choices of her partner with a sarcastic quip of “What a coincidence!” Given this song expresses less vulnerability than it does flat-out disappointment, I see “Coincidence” as an Aquarius-coded song. People born during Aquarius season have a tendency of coming off as detached and distant due to their independent nature, making it easier for them to cope with a romantic letdown by taking a step back from their partner, rather than ruminating in sadness.

“Bed chem” – sagittarius

“Bed Chem” is known for being one of Sabrina’s wittiest, humorous, and plainly out-of-pocket songs: much like our Sagittarius friends tend to be! Sabrina does not hold back in this song, with extremely straight up lyrics like “Come right on me / I mean camaraderie! / Said you’re not in my time zone but you wanna be.” Playful, sexy, and silly all in one, this track screams Sagittarius energy.

“espresso” – leo

What better track to describe a Leo than the song of summer 2024, “Espresso”? This hit gained popularity after its release in April, as it showcases Sabrina at her best: confident, attractive, and bold. Similarly, Leos are associated with all of these traits due to the stereotype that they are, blatantly put, self-absorbed. Lyrics like “I can’t relate to desperation” and “Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya / Walked in and dream came trued it for ya” highlight the confident energy so often attributed to Leos.

“dumb & poetic” – scorpio

As a water sign, Scorpios are often regarded as sensitive, as well as passionate and resentful. That said, it’s generally smart to avoid crossing a Scorpio, because they will hold a grudge. “Dumb & Poetic” encapsulates similar energy; Sabrina judges the song’s recipient as she sees through his manipulation to make others believe he is a better man than he really is. Lyrics like “You’re running so fast from all the hearts you’re breakin’ / Save all your breath for your floor meditation” and “You’re so empathetic, you’d make a great wife” highlight her lingering resentment, as Sabrina does not hold back from undermining his masculinity — effectively hitting him where it hurts.

“Slim pickins” – capricorn

By this point in the album, Sabrina has had it with the dating pool, starting off strong with an exasperated, “Guess I’ll end this life alone.” She goes on, singing: “Oh it’s slim pickins / If I can’t have the one I love, I guess it’s you that I’ll be kissing.” “Slim Pickins” gives me Capricorn energy, as these individuals are known to come across as aloof with high standards — which can lead to disappointment when it comes to romance. When Capricorns do fall for someone, however, they have a tendency to fall hard and be all in, very reminiscent to the “If I can’t have the one I love” lyric in this track. To all my struggling Capricorns relating to this song, I hope relating to Sabrina can bring you comfort until you finally find your “Boy who’s nice that breathes” (or any equivalent)!

“juno” – libra

“Juno” is an upbeat, lovestruck song about liking someone so much… you want to have their child. While not all Libras become this infatuated with their crushes, it is safe to say that this sign has a tendency to get lost in daydreams about their romantic interests. Flirty and relationship-oriented, Libras may be more likely to find themselves relating to lyrics such as “You make me wanna make you fall in love / Oh late at night I’m thinking ‘bout you (ah ah ah).” Frisky and fresh, “Juno” might just be the perfect soundtrack for your average crushing Libra.

“Lie to girls” – pisces

Sabrina dives right back into her emotions in the penultimate track, “Lie to Girls.” This song touches on how she, like many other women, has a tendency to skew reality in her mind in order to fit the expectations set for a new partner. People with Pisces placements are known for their dreamy, escapist ways of thinking, which can sometimes cloud their judgment, rendering them impractical. Lyrics such as “I’ve never seen an ugly truth that I can’t bend / To something that looks better / I’m stupid but I’m clever / Yeah, I can make a sh*t show look a whole lot like forever” highlight the Pisces tendency to over-romanticize as a means of coping with reality not measuring up to one’s hopes.

“don’t Smile” – cancer

Ending the album with another vulnerable track, I associate “Don’t Smile” with another water sign: Cancers. Cancers are stereotyped as being the most emotional and sensitive of the signs, which can also be associated with clinginess in the context of relationships. Sabrina exposes her longing for an ex, with the chorus marked by lyrics like “Don’t smile because it happened baby, cry because it’s over / Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her.” As is typical of Cancer placements, it’s hard for Sabrina to let go in “Don’t Smile”, and it hurts her to watch her ex do just that seemingly flawlessly.

I hope your zodiac sign’s personal song resonates with you even more now. Happy listening!