It’s hard to believe, but we’re already over halfway through the semester. It’s been a busy one so far, but luckily, spring break came just in time. I was fortunate enough to go on a trip with my family for the break this year, and I spent my week reading at the beach. I ended up enjoying all four books I read, so here is some spring and summer reading inspiration for when you need a break!

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

This had been on my To Be Read (TBR) list for ages, and I scored it from my local library’s book sale for $1. While not the contemporary romance I typically find myself reading, this is one of the best books I’ve read recently. It’s set in the 1950s and tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who ends up as a single mother and host of Supper at Six, a cooking show where Zott teaches women how to cook delicious recipes for their families with a side of chemistry. This is one of the best books I’ve read in a while, and one I highly recommend!

Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

A fun fact about Christina Lauren is that it is actually the pen name of two best friends, Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, who team up to write books together. I had previously read The Unhoneymooners and had no idea that this author is two people. They are definitely a dynamic duo. This story, which jumps back and forth in time, gives readers a glimpse into the lives of Elliot and Macy. They met as kids when Macy’s dad bought a weekend getaway home right next to Elliot’s. We spend the story hopping between today, where they reunite for the first time in 11 years, and then, culminating when we finally find out what happened between them. It’s a perfect beach read and I’ve added many more of Christina Lauren’s books to my TBR.

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

This had been on my TBR for ages, and my Libby hold just so happened to deliver right on time. It tells the story of Sally Milz, who is a writer for “The Night Owls” (the book’s version of SNL, in fact, it’s quite literally SNL just with different names). Sally decided to write a sketch about her fellow writer, Danny, who’s dating a beautiful actress who once hosted the show. Then, a new host and musical guest arrives: famed pop star Noah Brewster. Sally and Noah get along great during the week, and then he’s off to his next venture, or is he? Curtis Sittenfeld really kept the pages turning with this book, and I can’t wait to see what she writes next.

Mr. Wrong Number by Lynn Painter

This was the second book I’ve read by Lynn Painter, and I think I preferred it to the first, which was Better Than the Movies, although I enjoyed both. It centers around Olivia Marshall, who’s having yet another tough bout of luck. She moves in with her brother, Jack, and his roommate/best friend, Colin. One day, Olivia gets a text from a wrong number, and all is well, or so she thinks, as she giddily texts back and forth with the mystery man until Colin figures out he’s Mr. Wrong Number. The challenge then, is what Colin should do next. This book has a sequel called The Love Wager, which focuses on Jack.

Getting lost in a story, even if it’s only for a short period of time during the day, is a great way to take a study break. Let this be your reminder that you should make time to do the things that make you happy! Taking 15 minutes in bed every night to read, or using it as an incentive to get work done more efficiently, are both options to nourish your mind and soul during this busy semester, and these books are a great place to start. Here’s to continuing to tackle our TBRs for the rest of the semester, and a wonderful summer of reading after finals season. Good luck everyone!