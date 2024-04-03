Embrace The Start Of Spring With These 5 Refreshing Album Picks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the days get longer and the temperature slowly (but surely) starts to rise again, I have been so excited to finally embrace the return of my favorite season: spring! Especially after pushing through yet another long New England winter, I love to take this season change as an opportunity for renewal: spring cleaning, more time spent recharging outside, and of course, crafting the perfect soundtrack for the season. Here are some of the albums I recommend for pulling yourself out of the doom and gloom of winter and plunging into the warmth of spring.

1) Solar power

Though Solar Power stands out as an essential soundtrack for a spiritual girl summer, I like to get started early by pressing play on this album on the very first day of warmth and sunlight of the year. Inspired by a 2019 trip to Antarctica, Lorde’s third album centers around themes of nature, criticisms of celebrity culture, and the consolation of self-reflection. While each track encapsulates the earthy vibes of the singer’s inspiration, some of my favorites are as follows:

“Solar Power”: The title track of this album is my top recommendation to backdrop the warmer weather. From the progressively building instrumental to its extremely relatable opening line (“I hate the winter, can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans”), this song perfectly encapsulates the feeling of long-awaited time in the sun. Channel your inner Lorde and “throw [your] cellular device in the water” as you unplug and immerse yourself in the highly anticipated warmth of spring.

“Dominoes”: “Dominoes” is a more laidback track, lyrically centered around an ex that Lorde dubs “Mr. Start Again,” one who appears to be partaking in the “New Age” form of spirituality that the singer calls back to throughout the album. The pairing of this relaxing melody with Lorde’s smooth vocals is one of my go-tos for a chill, sunny day.

“Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)”: As my favorite song of Lorde’s, I can’t talk about this album without shouting out this track! Here, Lorde takes on an older sisterly tone to reflect on her own experiences and give advice to her younger self (as well as the listener). Fans of Lorde’s 2013 song “Ribs,” in particular, should definitely take a listen; this track essentially eases the singer’s past fears of getting older, in the form of a song that feels like a warm hug. While this song is a year-round staple for me, it is especially perfect for a grounded, healing spring.

Other honorable mentions: “California,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” “Mood Ring”

2) Harry’s house

As an avid fan of Harry Styles’ first two albums, I will always vividly remember eagerly awaiting his third release, Harry’s House, two springs ago. My associations with its May 2022 release date, coupled with the overall upbeat vibe of the album, will always make me reach for these tracks during the heart of spring. Here are some of my top picks:

“Daylight”: The title of this song alone indicates the light, sunny mood of this track. As one of my favorites on this album, I love how well the upbeat instrumental backing this song encapsulates the spring mood so well. This track is especially perfect for all of the night owls out there, with its the repetition of the lyric “Ain’t gonna sleep ‘til the daylight.”

“Grapejuice”: As one of the more relaxed tracks on the album, “Grapejuice” sounds exactly how a chill spring day feels. Including wholesome lyrics about a sweet relationship, the good vibes of this song are perfect for a happy, sunny day. Feel free to follow Harry’s footsteps by cracking open “a bottle of rouge” and relaxing to this song.

“Keep Driving”: Short and sweet, “Keep Driving” is two minutes and 20 seconds of musical bliss. While the lyrics may seem all over the place upon first listen, this song details a focus on the stability of one’s relationship while the surrounding world falls apart. As my most listened to track on this album, I highly recommend this song (regardless of season!).

Other honorable mentions: “Matilda,” “Daydreaming,” “Late Night Talking”

3) rumours

There’s no better way to ring in spring than with a blast from the past — AKA, revisiting some of the best hits of the 70s. While I love the 70s music genre as a whole, the iconic album Rumours by Fleetwood Mac is one of my favorites, especially for warmer, sunny days. The following tracks, in particular, are perfect for celebrating the new season:

“Second Hand News”: This song begins the album with an energetic, catchy beat that sets an upbeat mood for the tracks to follow. In what I consider to be one of the more underrated tunes of this famous compilation of tracks, “Second Hand News” perfectly brings forth the energetic energy of spring.

“Don’t Stop”: After a long, hard winter, all I need coming into spring is blatantly optimistic music to pull me out of my seasonal sadness. Repeating lyrics “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow / Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here / It’ll be better than before / Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone” give rise to an infectiously hopeful mantra that sets the mood for the months to come.

“Go Your Own Way”: As one of Fleetwood Mac’s most famous songs, “Go Your Own Way” is a familiar favorite. Strong both instrumentally and lyrically, I love this track; I always find myself reaching for it as winter fades into spring for its catchy lyrics and beat.

Other honorable mentions: “Dreams,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” “You Make Loving Fun”

4) golden hour

While country music is not usually my go-to genre, I find myself reaching for it more come springtime for its upbeat instrumentals and lyrical mentions of warm weather and summer. With Kacey Musgraves’ latest release of her new album, Deeper Well, I have found myself not only listening to this most recent album, but also revisiting her 2018 work, Golden Hour. Both albums fit perfectly into the vibe of spring, but here are some of my top recommendations off of Golden Hour:

“Slow Burn”: Though this song is more melancholy than some of my other, more plainly upbeat suggestions, to me, “Slow Burn” feels just like the beginnings of spring — especially considering how the shift in seasons can sometimes feel like a slow burn, in and of itself. As a perfect opening album track, this song is one of my go-to’s of Musgraves’ discography.

“Butterflies”: “Butterflies” is the perfect song for the hopeless romantics out there, detailing the feeling of finally finding somebody who values your worth and treats you right (i.e., someone who gives you butterflies). As another unconditionally optimistic track, this song is perfect for a happy spring day, especially one spent with loved ones.

“Rainbow”: Though the slow, piano instrumental of this track strays from the higher energy music characteristic of much of the rest of the album, this song still resonates with me during the springtime, mostly because of its lyrical focus of pushing through difficulties and darkness. Ending the album on a vulnerably hopeful note, I love this track, and would recommend it to anybody who needs a musical pick-me-up come springtime.

Other honorable mentions: “Golden Hour,” “Happy & Sad,” “Velvet Elvis”

5) Taylor swift (debut)

Finally, what would spring be without some old school Taylor songs? As a longtime Swiftie, I have a strong attachment to the singer’s country music era; I especially associate music from her first two albums with the hopeful beginnings of spring. Here are my favorites from Swift’s debut album that help me fully embrace the transition into the months of warmth and sunlight:

“A Place in this World”: One of Taylor’s most underrated songs (in my opinion), I love “A Place in this World” for its gentle reassurance that it’s okay to not know what’s coming next. Lyrics such as “Feeling lucky today, got the sunshine / Could you tell me what more do I need?” help to ground me and remind me to count my blessings going into the new season.

“Stay Beautiful”: “Stay Beautiful” is one of Taylor’s most unapologetically giddy tunes. Detailing her affection for a crush, this cheerful track is about wishing someone the best, regardless of whether or not any relationship comes from it. I highly recommend enjoying this song during a sunlit car ride with warm air blowing in through rolled-down windows.

“Our Song”: Popular track “Our Song” embodies all that is quintessential country Taylor: banjos, her signature country twang, and full-circle lyricism. Between the catchy lyrics that everyone knows and its perfectly upbeat instrumental, “Our Song” is the perfect song for a sunny, spring day.

Other honorable mentions: “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My),” “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” “Tim McGraw”

happy listening!