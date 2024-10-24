Counting Down To Tip Off: Preparing For UConn Basketball Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s almost here, the most anticipated season yet, basketball season at UConn! If you are anything like me, then you are building with excitement for this upcoming season. As the men’s team is trying to three-peat and the women are trying to win their 12th National Championship it is bound to be a great season for the Huskies!

As someone who is a huge fan of UConn basketball, here are some things you need to know as the season approaches in the basketball capital of the world. On November 3, the Women’s team begins their season at Gampel Pavilion playing Fort Hays State in an Exhibition. On November 6, the men’s team kicks off their season playing Sacred Heart at Gampel.

All about the teams The UConn Basketball programs are notable for their large success throughout the years. The women’s team currently has 11 National Championships, while the men’s team has six. Coached by Dan Hurley, the men’s team has had an incredible 2 years winning back-to-back national championships, and is looking to add a three-peat to their already staggering resume. While Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle have gotten drafted into the NBA, there is still lots of talent on the team such as returning players, Alex Karaban, Hassan Diarra, and Samson Johnson as well as a strong freshman class. They are currently ranked third in the preseason AP Poll. The women’s team is looking to win its 12th National Championship, and star guard Paige Bueckers returning for her fifth year is definitely going to help their case. As well as returning players Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme, and Aubrey Griffin coming back from injuries and a strong freshman class the women’s team is looking really good as they are ranked second in the preseason AP Poll. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Huskies (@uconnhuskies) how to attend games At UConn, we are fortunate enough to get free tickets to sporting events, including all of the basketball games. This is a great perk of coming to UConn as basketball is extremely popular here and brings lots of school spirit and pride to campus. The student ticket claim is done online and typically opens a week or two before the game. Another aspect that makes the games even more fun is that about half of them are played right here in Storrs at Gampel Pavilion (the Basketball Capital of the World). This is great for students because Gampel is within walking distance from all residence halls and is relatively easy to get to. The atmosphere in Gampel is amazing and it brings such fun school spirit. If the games are not being played away they are also played at the XL Center in Hartford. This is a bigger arena that is about a 30-minute drive from campus. If you cannot drive to games, another perk of UConn is that they do provide fan buses that will take you to the games. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Huskies (@uconnhuskies) game atmosphere The atmosphere at UConn Basketball games is something that is truly one of a kind. The amount of school spirit that is shown is what really makes the game atmosphere amazing. At a game, you will definitely see spirited fans decked out in UConn apparel and colors. The constantly cheering crowd adds to the excitement. At the beginning of games, fans are expected to stand up and clap until the first shot by UConn is made, and this is the same for the beginning of the second half. You will also hear lots of UConn chants throughout the course of the game and, the more the merrier, so feel free to join in. Overall, the atmosphere at basketball games is one of my favorite parts of being here at UConn. The energy in Gampel and XL is amazing and, and basketball season brings such joy to campus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige💕 (@paigebueckers)

Basketball season in Storrs is one of my favorite parts of this school and it truly brings the school together in such a fun, exciting way. Hopefully, the teams with both bring home some more championships to add to their collection!